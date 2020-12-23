Twitter is NOT into the idea of a Samantha-less “Sex and the City” reboot

Did you hear the news? Sex and the City might be getting a reboot, but there’s a major caveat. It won’t include on of its most important characters.

HBO Max is said to be in talks with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristen Davis about reprising their roles in a limited series reboot. Kim Cattrall, however, is not expected to join.

In 2017, Cattrall, who has famously butted heads with Parker in the past, was dragged through the mud by several of her former castmates when she killed the chances of a third SATC movie.

Related: WATCH: Jimmy Fowlie’s ‘Sex and the City in 2020’ — the Xmas special!

At the time, she said she was making “an empowered decision in my life to end one chapter and start another,” which led to a lot of mudslinging on the part of her former colleagues.

Parker said she was “disappointed” in Cattrall’s decision and Davis called the whole thing “deeply frustrating.” Meanwhile, Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blanch in the series and subsequent films, implied Cattrall was “toxic” and accused her of costing the crew their jobs.

Speaking to the “Women’s Prize for Fiction” podcast this week, Cattrall said she considers herself “lucky” to be excluded from the reboot talks, explaining, “I’m lucky enough to have the choice. Not that I haven’t worked for it. I have.”

Meanwhile, here’s what Twitter has to say about the whole thing…

Samantha isn’t in the new Sex and the City reboot because she was raptured — Carey O’Donnell (@ecareyo) December 23, 2020

I just feel like if Samantha can’t be in a new Sex and the City they need to replace her with an ultra horny millennial or even Gen Z-er who is there to point out how problematic and prudish the other women are in 2020s terms — Matthew Perpetua (@perpetua) December 23, 2020

Reboot Sex and the City with Samantha as the main character and Carrie as her annoying whiny problematic friend. — Bri (@brizzleosizzle) December 23, 2020

Rewatching Sex And The City through the eyes of a 38 year old and have come to the conclusion that Carrie is not a nice person. — SOPLANE NIK 🌈😷🏡 (@FlySOPLANE) December 21, 2020

Sex and the City is problematic as hell and absolutely does not need a revival sans the most important cast member. pic.twitter.com/TtjXciHFxH — Matthew Galea (@mattygalea_) December 23, 2020

Samantha is the Sex in Sex and the City! Just leave it alone — Dawn Crystal Chaffin (@DCCHAFFIN) December 23, 2020

If we must have a Samantha-less Sex and the City reboot she must be replaced by one of these women pic.twitter.com/6BlUG8JAy8 — Rose Dommu (@rosedommu) December 23, 2020

Sex and the City coming back so that we can see how Carrie Bradshaw has become even worse of a person, I’m assuming — Chloe Silverado (@atotheco) December 23, 2020

Carrie-less Sex and the City would be best. Well not rebooting it would be best. But if it has to happen…. And isn’t it basically NYC Golden Girls at this point but with really irritating women? — 🎅🏿Imani Gandy Cane🎅🏿 (@AngryBlackLady) December 23, 2020

YOU CANNOT HAVE SEX AND THE CITY WITHOUT SMANTHA JONES WTF — mika (@lamikaeu) December 23, 2020

While SATC was a major hit when it first aired on HBO in 1998, many feel the series has not aged well, particularly in its depictions of LGBTQ characters and its deeply problematic handling of anything having to do with race.

What do you think about the idea of a Samantha-less SATC reboot? Sound off in the comments section below.