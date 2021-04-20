Twitter reacts to Derek Chauvin being found guilty of murder and manslaughter in George Floyd case

The jury in the murder trial of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd reached a guilty verdict today after 10 hours of deliberations.

Chauvin was found guilty on three charges, including second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. The third-degree murder charge was initially dismissed, but it was reinstated after an appeals court ruling in an unrelated case established new grounds for it.

Floyd had five children and two grandchildren and was a much-loved figure in his community, referred to as a “gentle giant” by many. His death on May 25, 2020 ignited protests in Minneapolis, throughout the United States, and around the world and prompted calls for police reform and awakened many on issues of systemic racism and racial injustice.

Here’s how folx are responding to the verdict on Twitter…

A murderer found guilty of murder. — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) April 20, 2021

I am crying GUILTY GUILTY GUILTY#BlackLivesMatter — TransLivesMatter Activist "Ada J"® (@AllTransLivesM1) April 20, 2021

Derek Chauvin as the judge read the verdict: pic.twitter.com/V3pkr3PiYo — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 20, 2021

Grateful they gave the verdict guilty on all charges. Angry and deeply sad that I'm shocked by it. — RevDaniel (@RevDaniel) April 20, 2021

Meanwhile, the motherfuckers that killed Breonna Taylor are free and getting book deals. This verdict ain’t nowhere near enough. No verdict could be. — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) April 20, 2021

The look of complete panic on Derek Chauvin's face when those verdicts came out????? — findom earle (@coherentstates) April 20, 2021

Cops aren't going to like this verdict. I hope they stay peaceful. — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) April 20, 2021

GUILTY. But it's still fuck the police. George Floyd should still be alive today. #BlackLivesMatter — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) April 20, 2021

Chauvin’s reaction to one guilty verdict, let alone 3, is SO telling. And reflective of how powerful & untouchable the police believe they are. Abolish their institution. — Shahmir Sanni (@shahmiruk) April 20, 2021

It’s sad that this open-and-shut case ending with the most clear & obvious verdict should feel like a nail-biting victory — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) April 20, 2021

WE LOVE TO FUCKING SEE IT!!! GUILTY ON ALL THREE COUNTS AND REMANDED BACK TO PRISON!!!! #GUILTY #ChauvinTrial #verdict pic.twitter.com/MPLv1XgrYN — Kenshi Hayabusa, Samurai Stormtrooper (@KenshiHayabusa) April 20, 2021

Maxine Waters’ reaction to Chauvin guilty verdict on all three counts: “Someone said it better than me: I’m not celebrating. I’m relieved.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) April 20, 2021

3! ?? — Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 20, 2021

A reminder that victory would be George Floyd being alive. Every day Black Americans worry if they will be next is another day without justice. — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) April 20, 2021