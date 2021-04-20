#BlackLivesMatter

Twitter reacts to Derek Chauvin being found guilty of murder and manslaughter in George Floyd case

The jury in the murder trial of ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the death of George Floyd reached a guilty verdict today after 10 hours of deliberations.

Chauvin was found guilty on three charges, including second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. The third-degree murder charge was initially dismissed, but it was reinstated after an appeals court ruling in an unrelated case established new grounds for it.

Floyd had five children and two grandchildren and was a much-loved figure in his community, referred to as a “gentle giant” by many. His death on May 25, 2020 ignited protests in Minneapolis, throughout the United States, and around the world and prompted calls for police reform and awakened many on issues of systemic racism and racial injustice.

