Twitter really wants Allison Janney to play woman who flirted with Trump at town hall

Saturday Night Live tapes in less than two days, and it’s clear that Twitter has found the ideal candidate to play Paulette Dale, the woman who bizarrely flirted with Donald Trump during his NBC town hall event on Thursday.

The undecided voter, a registered Republican and leaning towards Joe Biden, wore a patriotic ensemble and used her moment at the microphone to comment on Trump’s “great smile,” of all things. Oof.

“I have to say, you have a great smile,” she said before giggling and adding, “You’re so handsome when you smile.” Oof.

Voter to President Trump at #TrumpTownHall: “You’re so handsome when you smile." pic.twitter.com/KgJThAtAQg — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 16, 2020

Almost immediately, Twitter had found its “Paulette” in Oscar-winning actress Allison Janney:

This is why Allison Janney is the best. pic.twitter.com/1cwjxoIxQD — Keith Edwards ???? (@keithedwards) October 16, 2020

*Lorne Michaels texts Allison Janney “wyd saturday”* pic.twitter.com/89oRERvJhl — lucas (@lzberchuck) October 16, 2020

Is this Allison Janney doing a bit pic.twitter.com/iizUldruzc — Melissa Stetten (@MelissaStetten) October 16, 2020

OFFICIAL PETITION TO GET ALLISON JANNEY ON SNL TO PLAY HER: pic.twitter.com/4DCCHQltm6 — Caitlin Reilly (@hicaitlinreilly) October 16, 2020

Allison Janney needs a better wig for this role pic.twitter.com/WtB7GYCwku — Czech Hunter Biden (@buttholemuseum) October 16, 2020

While the resemblance is certainly there, we’d imagine it would be far easier to cast, say, Kate McKinnon, seeing as she’s in the cast already.