Twitter rejoices over the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling in favor of LGBTQ rights

This morning, the Supreme Court issued a landmark ruling that declares “An employer who fires an individual merely for being gay or transgender violates Title VII.”

To the surprise of almost, well, everyone, the 6-3 opinion was penned by Neil Gorsuch, the conservative justice appointed by Donald Trump. Gorsuch was joined by Justices Kagan, Sotomayor, Ginsburg, and Roberts.

“An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex. Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids,” Gorsuch wrote.

And now, the responses…

Some people simply can’t believe it…

Oh my god it’s illegal to fire someone for being gay on a 6-3 SCOTUS decision and is that….is that something good that happened? — “Celia” (@_celia_bedelia_) June 15, 2020

Whoa. 6-3 SCOTUS: An employer who fires an individual merely for being gay or transgender violates Title VII. — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) June 15, 2020

Any other gays seeing this news and blinking? I’ve read through a few times and…we won? WE WON?! And Gorsuch wrote the…I just. WE WON?!!!! Civil Rights Law Protects Gay and Transgender Workers, Supreme Court Rules https://t.co/0smoPRgwsw — Kimberly Burns (@kimberlyburnspr) June 15, 2020

What if we had a Supreme Court that didn’t shock and amaze us whenever it did the right thing? — Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) June 15, 2020

i don’t know how to compute a good scotus decision — rachel syme (@rachsyme) June 15, 2020

Others are happy but feel there’s still more work to do…

Insane to me that in 2020 the Supreme Court still has to rule that people can’t be fired just for being gay or trans (just sounds like common sense/decency) — and 3 justices actually voted against it. America gets 0 stars. Would not recommend. #SCOTUS — Kato Leonard (@kato3000) June 15, 2020

So you can’t be fired for being gay or trans, but a health professional can reject you for it. Make it make sense @SCOTUSblog #SCOTUS — TOP 23% 🔥😛✨ (@Lightskin_AF) June 15, 2020

Thanks for the anniversary present of basic human rights, SCOTUS! 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/e3pu8obPZz — Chasten Buttigieg (@Chasten) June 15, 2020

SCOTUS said the gays can have a little basic right to workplace protection, as a treat🌈🌈🌈 — anti-k*rens activist (@aktieks98) June 15, 2020

Just a reminder that @SenatorCollins had no problem voting in a judge who thinks it’s cool for people to be fired for being gay or trans. Time for her to go. #Pride #SCOTUS #ByeFelicia — Miles Kahn (@mileskahn) June 15, 2020

Of course, there are a few people (read: homophobes) who are OUTRAGED…

What the hell? — Michigander (@Maggie02651781) June 15, 2020

That is just so funny. I have never met anyone that harassed a gay person. But I have heard plenty of gay people whine and use it as excuse when they didn’t get their way. — PA (@patqwerty) June 15, 2020

I support equality for everyone obviously but the #SCOTUS ruling gives ammo to the extreme SJWs. Allowing them to sue businesses will increase law suits based on using the gay or trans card against any action they don’t like or when they want something ridiculous done. — Clean Slate America 2020 PAC (@StonneJayson) June 15, 2020

Very disappointed that Justice Gorsuch got the ruling on Title VII wrong. Kavanaugh, Thomas, and Alito got it right. #SCOTUS — Robert Sacamano 🇺🇸 (@ScarletKnight89) June 15, 2020

But the vast majority of people seem to be taking a pause to celebrate this historic moment…

SCOTUS SAID GAY RIGHTS — Stefan Smith (@TheStefanSmith) June 15, 2020

Good morning to Justices Gorsuch(??), Roberts, Ginsburg, Breyer, Kagan, and Sotomayor ONLY 🏳️‍🌈 — grant 🧔🏻 (@urdadssidepiece) June 15, 2020

In the 1970s, I was fired for coming out as a gay man not once, but twice. It took me nearly a decade to get my career started and I still bear the scars. Today’s #SCOTUS ruling is a huge win for LGBTQ+ people! — David Milley 🏳️‍🌈 (@davemilley) June 15, 2020

Lemme go twirl my GAY ass in every boardroom that discriminated against me in my professional career.. #LGBT #SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/ou0Io5HZNN — Black Lives Matter ✊🏼 (@BenjaminDiCosta) June 15, 2020

Not gonna lie – the SCOTUS ruling is making me emotional. Employment discrimination has always been a second-tier issue in the mainstream gay rights narrative, but it’s always been considerably more important for more people. More of us have to work than have to get married. — Cody Daigle-Orians (@CDaigleOrians) June 15, 2020

Today, #SCOTUS has ruled that no LGBTQ American can be fired because of who they are or who they love. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) June 15, 2020

When I joined @MunichRe_US 20 years ago, my parents begged me to stay in the closet at work, fearing I’d be fired if anyone found out if I was gay. Thank you, SCOTUS, for ending this fear for millions of current and future Americans. #PRIDE2020 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/SH6Dwf9eX7 — Mark C. Bove (@MarkCBove) June 15, 2020

first the gays + trans people shut down the streets of brooklyn, then they came for the scotus servers. QUEER POWER, Y’ALL — Paige Leskin (@paigeleskin) June 15, 2020

Living as a gay person in a red state feeling very happy about today’s #SCOTUS decision 🏳️‍🌈 — Stixil 🌹✨ (@StixilFox) June 15, 2020

The timing of this decision could not be worse for the Trump administration. It just rolled out two new policies rejecting protections for transgender people under laws that bar discrimination because of sex. SCOTUS basically just said the administration’s theory is dead wrong. — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) June 15, 2020

