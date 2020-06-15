victory!

Twitter rejoices over the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling in favor of LGBTQ rights

By

This morning, the Supreme Court issued a landmark ruling that declares “An employer who fires an individual merely for being gay or transgender violates Title VII.”

To the surprise of almost, well, everyone, the 6-3 opinion was penned by Neil Gorsuch, the conservative justice appointed by Donald Trump. Gorsuch was joined by Justices Kagan, Sotomayor, Ginsburg, and Roberts.

“An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex. Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids,” Gorsuch wrote.

And now, the responses…

Some people simply can’t believe it…

Others are happy but feel there’s still more work to do…

Of course, there are a few people (read: homophobes) who are OUTRAGED…

But the vast majority of people seem to be taking a pause to celebrate this historic moment…

Related: Supreme Court rules in favor of LGBTQ rights in landmark decision