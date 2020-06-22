Twitter trolls Rep. Matt Gaetz, who is “not gay,” on Father’s Day

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida drew negative attention to himself last week when he introduced the world to his “son” Nestor and issued a bizarre statement saying he’s “not gay.” Then he made matters worse over the weekend when he issued a second statement wishing everyone, including himself, a Happy Father’s Day.

To make a long story short, it all started last Wednesday when Gaetz, who is white, was accused of being racist after he shouted over Democratic Rep. Cedric Richmond, who is Black, during a House Judiciary Committee meeting on racism in America.

In an effort to prove he’s not racist, the 38-year-old lawmaker went on Fox News to introduce the world to his beloved 19-year-old “son” Nestor, who is Cuban. There was just one teensy tiny problem: Gaetz isn’t Nestor’s dad. At least not legally.

Turns out Nestor, who Gaetz used to refer to as his “helper” or a “local student” before suddenly switching to calling him his “son,” is the child of his ex-girlfriend who he’s maintained a friendly relationship with since they broke up.

Gaetz quickly became the laughing stock of the internet, not just for claiming to have a son who he’s never mentioned before in his life, but because he also issued a bizarre statement saying he’s “not gay” when someone wished him a happy pride.

The end. Right? ...Wrong!

Because he doesn’t know when to quit talking, on Sunday, Gaetz tweeted a Father’s Day message to “all the step parents out there,” mothers and fathers alike, thanking them for reaching out to him since announcing he’s the father of an almost-2o-year-old.

“A very special Happy Fathers Day to all the step parents out there,” he wrote. “So many of you have reached out to me over the last few days. Thank you. #ModernFamilies.”

A very special Happy Fathers Day to all the step parents out there. So many of you have reached out to me over the last few days. Thank you. #ModernFamilies — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 21, 2020

The new dad’s tweet was met with an avalanche of responses…

Happy Father’s Day to all those guys who love more than anything their ex girlfriends little brother. — Geez Louise (@Geez_LouiseGuys) June 21, 2020

Happy Fathers Day to all the step-dads! @mattgaetz is not one. — JD (@HambonePA) June 21, 2020

Dude, you dated his sister. That doesn’t make you his stepfather, it makes you his creepy brother in law. — StephBam (@sactolawchick) June 21, 2020

Most Step parents Do Not Hide their Children — 🐣Dev🐣 Twit Control Freaks can F. Off (@IslandgirlDev) June 21, 2020

Dude…Just give it up already. 🤡 — Linus74 (@PenCapChew27) June 21, 2020

As a family lawyer, I can tell you that you are not a step-father. I’m concerned about what you are, actually. — Nancy L. Morin (@morinfamilylaw) June 21, 2020

This is more embarrassing than the people getting Father’s Day wishes on behalf of their dog. — Outer Dialogue (@OuterDialogue) June 21, 2020

The rest of Twitter also had a lot to say on the matter…

I hear Matt Gaetz got this for Father’s Day. Only cost him $14.99 on EBay. pic.twitter.com/97Rg52GyaQ — The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) June 21, 2020

Happy Fathers Day to everyone but Matt Gaetz. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 21, 2020

I wonder what Nestor is doing for Matt Gaetz for Father’s Day. — Jean Passanante (@PFossil) June 21, 2020

“Maybe the empty seats are reserved for all the children of Matt Gaetz.”

-my husband#TrumpMeltdown — Katt Funny (@KattFunny) June 21, 2020

I’m having trouble picking out the right gift for Matt Gaetz for Fathers Day — Paul Crickard (@pcrickard) June 19, 2020

Happy Father’s day to all the dads out there but especially to Matt Gaetz, for some reason. — Erik the Rural Juror (@EDoggTheRed) June 21, 2020

Happy Father’s Day to Matt Gaetz and his black son – who is not black – and isn’t really his son, because he’s never adopted him! — Nico COVID Haircut XW (@Nicoxw1) June 21, 2020

Happy Father’s Day to Nestor and @mattgaetz. This is their first Father’s Day since coming out. — Poetic Justice (@PoeticJ59274248) June 21, 2020

Gaetz, who has a history of drunk driving, holds a 0% rating with the Human Rights Campaign and a 100% rating with the antigay hate group Family Research Council. Last year, he opposed the LGBT Equality Act.

