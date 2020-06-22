daddy issues

Twitter trolls Rep. Matt Gaetz, who is “not gay,” on Father’s Day



Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida drew negative attention to himself last week when he introduced the world to his “son” Nestor and issued a bizarre statement saying he’s “not gay.” Then he made matters worse over the weekend when he issued a second statement wishing everyone, including himself, a Happy Father’s Day.

To make a long story short, it all started last Wednesday when Gaetz, who is white, was accused of being racist after he shouted over Democratic Rep. Cedric Richmond, who is Black, during a House Judiciary Committee meeting on racism in America.

In an effort to prove he’s not racist, the 38-year-old lawmaker went on Fox News to introduce the world to his beloved 19-year-old “son” Nestor, who is Cuban. There was just one teensy tiny problem: Gaetz isn’t Nestor’s dad. At least not legally.

Turns out Nestor, who Gaetz used to refer to as his “helper” or a “local student” before suddenly switching to calling him his “son,” is the child of his ex-girlfriend who he’s maintained a friendly relationship with since they broke up.

Gaetz quickly became the laughing stock of the internet, not just for claiming to have a son who he’s never mentioned before in his life, but because he also issued a bizarre statement saying he’s “not gay” when someone wished him a happy pride.

The end. Right? ...Wrong!

Because he doesn’t know when to quit talking, on Sunday, Gaetz tweeted a Father’s Day message to “all the step parents out there,” mothers and fathers alike, thanking them for reaching out to him since announcing he’s the father of an almost-2o-year-old.

A very special Happy Fathers Day to all the step parents out there,” he wrote. “So many of you have reached out to me over the last few days. Thank you. #ModernFamilies.”

The new dad’s tweet was met with an avalanche of responses…

The rest of Twitter also had a lot to say on the matter…

Gaetz, who has a history of drunk driving, holds a 0% rating with the Human Rights Campaign and a 100% rating with the antigay hate group Family Research Council. Last year, he opposed the LGBT Equality Act.

