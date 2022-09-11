Twitter users debate what queerbaiting is—and isn’t

Especially now that they’ve kissed other men in public venues in the past two weeks—Exhibits A and B—singer-turned-actor Harry Styles and Latin trap star Bad Bunny have stoked accusations of “queerbaiting,” in that critics suspect that the two men are pandering to queer audiences without identifying as queer themselves. But are these accusations fair, given that neither Bad Bunny nor Styles have put definite boundaries around their sexualities? And can celebrities even queer-bait to begin with?

On Twitter, there’s a raging debate about whether queerbaiting even exists—and whether it’s the domain of real people or just fictional storylines, as you’ll see below. And definitions found around the web seem to split the difference. Dictionary.com, for example, says queerbaiting “refers to the practice of implying non-heterosexual relationships or attraction (in a TV show, for example) to engage or attract an LGBTQ audience or otherwise generate interest without ever actually depicting such relationships or sexual interactions.” But the site also notes that the term also “is used to criticize the practice as an attempt to take advantage of and capitalize on the appearance or implication of LGBTQ+ relationships without actually having real LGBTQ+ representation.”

Filmmaker Leo Herrera also cited both usages of the term in an interview with Rolling Stone last year, saying that queerbaiting is when a celebrity “capitalizes on the suspicion that they may be romantically involved with another same-sex person for the sake of publicity, promotion, or a capitalistic gain” and when content creators “play with our lack of representation and desires to get us in the theaters or get us to watch.”

(Also important to note: Queerbaiting had a different, more pernicious definition in the 1950s, as Julia Himberg, director and associate professor of film and media studies at Arizona State University, told the magazine. In those days, queerbaiting “was about drawing out ‘suspected homosexuals’ using various tactics including entrapment, blackmail, affiliations with various organizations, and artistic traditions.”)

Nowadays, many young celebrities are refusing to label their sexualities, even to fend off queerbaiting accusations, as we’ve previously covered at Queerty. Ariana Grande, notably, said on Twitter that she doesn’t feel the need to label herself after singing that she likes “women and men” in “Monopoly,” her song with the openly-bisexual Victoria Monét.

Such refusals “in some ways … can feel like an erasure of LGBTQ identities,” Eve Ng, professor of media and women and gender studies at Ohio University, told BBC News in 2019. “People fought for the right to call themselves lesbian and gay.”

But as Ng explained, we demand better from celebrities and content creators because we’re seeing better representation of LGBTQ identities in pop culture and society in general. “It’s only because LGBTQ representation has improved that people would accuse producers of queerbaiting,” Ng said. “It’s progress. Ten to fifteen years ago, the majority of female fans would have been super psyched if an artist like Grande or someone of her stature said something like that.”

Here’s what Twitter users say about queerbaiting and its alleged perpetrators…

i present to you: the queerbaiting pyramid pic.twitter.com/EqarC8z6Ih — SLAYlor swift supremacist ? (@ivy10minversion) September 5, 2022

i am begging you people to learn what queerbaiting means and stop embarrassing yourselves, real people are not queerbaiting you by dressing in fun colors and being comfortable in their relationships with other real people https://t.co/UHnC5XH7Ix — Kate Bishop????? (@hawkeyesquared7) September 6, 2022

the word queerbaiting has no meaning anymore https://t.co/HkTtq1IQpo — ?? (@stancylover) September 6, 2022

this culture of guilty until proven innocent when it comes to celebrities and queerbaiting is extremely harmful. you are forcing another human being to come out for your comfort and if they don’t, the queer community vilifies someone who may very well be unable to come out. — percy ? || who the fuck is gonna stop us? (@percystardust) September 7, 2022

if a man is remotely interesting it is queerbaiting — tooti (@dhrvti) September 4, 2022

straight women being hot is queerbaiting — Rio (@riomat7) September 2, 2022

He was losing his fight against the queerbaiting allegations, Bad Bunny had his foot on his neck, and the watermelon sugar high was wearing off. He had one chance and he took it. https://t.co/x6hHNTEj72 — machofucker kio (@kzzrttt) September 5, 2022

y’all learnt the word queerbaiting and run with it every time someone you don’t like moves — lottie? (@chrrysmoon) September 5, 2022

harry styles could have leaked personal photos of him naked with a man and you'd still call it queerbaiting for the love of god let him kiss his friend in peace it's not that deep why don't you show this energy to cishet girls who kiss other girls for male attention — gaïa ? (@fireproofghost) September 5, 2022

can ppl stop fucking trying to become the LGBT+ police and learn to mind their own business "this celebrity is queerbaiting" "this person is straight" "unlabeled people are not queer"

like let ppl suck a dick without having to explain u what they identify as

+ — felix! DYLAN DAY (@dreamsmassivepp) September 2, 2022

I am begging people to realize that men of any sexuality finally dressing interestingly is not queerbaiting and it is okay to just enjoy the creativity that we are normally deprived of when it comes to men on red carpets — Anya Volz (@AnyaVolz) September 3, 2022

Also that queerbaiting should never be used to describe actual human beings living their lives. It's something a writer can do with a story, not something a real person can do with their actual life. — Bring me flesh and bring me wine (@overthither) September 5, 2022

We really need to take the term “queerbaiting” away from the Internet for a while, until we can learn to use it. It’s not queerbaiting when you just make assumptions that turn out to be wrong! — comicalArchitect enjoys funnybooks (@gynoidprincess) September 4, 2022

the conversation around queerbaiting has reached a confusing place — on one hand we say don’t worry abt labels and on the other hand, if an artist presents even remotely “queer” we interrogate them abt their sexuality? yes queerbaiting bad but also there are limits to this — matt (@mattxiv) June 10, 2021

quiet down queerbaiting is ok bc i like it — 14 (@purinjwi) September 8, 2022

the whole joke about Bad Bunny, Harry Styles and Charlie Puth queerbaiting is funny until you remember that they are praised for it while other queer artists like Troye Sivan or Holland were criticized for just being queer — Mexicanaylor (@innerloonachild) September 1, 2022

queerbaiting isnt real u r just horny — swedish fish (@marxinista) September 7, 2022

twitter choosing which celebrities they think are queerbaiting or not pic.twitter.com/HMPMvnXenH — ? (@jortsrry) September 6, 2022

the queerbaiting isn’t even funny nor is it sexy. stop encouraging y’all favs. pls. — $ (@friesxo) September 9, 2022