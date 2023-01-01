pick of the twitter

Twitter users have upped the gayness with their New Year’s resolutions

Old, dusty 2022 is about to turn into baby gay 2023, and queers around the world are participating in the time-honored (and not at all arbitrary) tradition of setting New Year’s resolutions. The Twitter users below, for their part, resolved to be next-level gay in the year ahead.

But if you’re watching your page-a-day calendar waste away and realizing you still haven’t chosen a resolution, LGBTQ Nation has five queer quests on which you could embark over the next 365 days. Or you could check out Queerty’s seven New Year’s resolutions for the queer community. Or you could crib ideas from the tweets you see here.

(Of course, you could always choose not to set new goals on January 1, as actor/comedian Athan Chekas said in a Twitter video last New Year’s. “Don’t expect yourself to be a new person because the date on the calendar said so,” Chekas advised. “Grow at your own pace, and try not to be so frickin’ hard on yourself. Now that being said, you’re fabulous, you’ve always been fabulous, and you’ll always be fabulous. Happy new year, bitches.”)

