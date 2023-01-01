Twitter users have upped the gayness with their New Year’s resolutions

Old, dusty 2022 is about to turn into baby gay 2023, and queers around the world are participating in the time-honored (and not at all arbitrary) tradition of setting New Year’s resolutions. The Twitter users below, for their part, resolved to be next-level gay in the year ahead.

But if you’re watching your page-a-day calendar waste away and realizing you still haven’t chosen a resolution, LGBTQ Nation has five queer quests on which you could embark over the next 365 days. Or you could check out Queerty’s seven New Year’s resolutions for the queer community. Or you could crib ideas from the tweets you see here.

(Of course, you could always choose not to set new goals on January 1, as actor/comedian Athan Chekas said in a Twitter video last New Year’s. “Don’t expect yourself to be a new person because the date on the calendar said so,” Chekas advised. “Grow at your own pace, and try not to be so frickin’ hard on yourself. Now that being said, you’re fabulous, you’ve always been fabulous, and you’ll always be fabulous. Happy new year, bitches.”)

My new year’s resolution is to have a lot of gay sex. — fairy prince?????? (@delamsookht) March 21, 2022

new year's resolution : be gay, do crime. — ??? ??? ??? ??? ???????????. (@SHESNOTAJEDl) January 7, 2022

My new year's resolution is to be as queer and Indigenous as ever. — Joseph M. Pierce (@PepePierce) December 31, 2020

new year's resolution is to watch adventure time, it feels kinda illegal to be gay and not knowing the kirby lady and her bat girlfriend — Ash ???#savewarriornun ?? (@yangpanic) January 5, 2022

New years resolution: eat a apple a day to see if it makes doctors gay — why so seris (@plebcomics) December 19, 2022

My new year's resolution is to commit time and invest in the Queer community as much as possible. — Decolonially Queer (@decolonialqueer) January 1, 2018

New year's resolution: put more politics in my SF, Because politics is about trade-offs between conflicting human desires, which is a huge driver for tension in narrative. (Also, I write satire for catharsis.) Other resolution: more queer and diverse content, to annoy the nazis. — Charlie Stross (@cstross) December 24, 2021

I don’t have any resolutions for the new year but I do have a goal of continuing to cook a lot and reading more gay books — Lenks ? (@lankylenks) December 15, 2022

my new year’s resolution is to become a devoted eurovision gay — SMILEY VYRUS (@smileyxvyrus) January 4, 2022

My new year's resolution:

– gay

– more gay

– gay hair

– Gaaaaay

– more queer friends

– did I mention GAY? — Kathryn Long: @StarKat99@queer.party (@StarKatradora) January 1, 2018

my new year’s resolution is to keep being extraordinarily gay — b? (@vmkooks) January 1, 2022

My New Year's resolution is to send a nude to my best friend every time a man asks me for one just so that they know that they have lost and the gays have won — hannah baker (@tpainintheasss) December 31, 2021

As we approach another new year and make our resolutions, I’m once again a simple gay with simple goals: write some books, get more sleep, outlive capitalism. The small stuff, you know? — Becca Podato Latkes (@RebeccaPodos) December 16, 2022

My only new year’s resolution is to get more queer and weird, that’s it — Brom! (@BromBadger) January 1, 2021

New year resolution: become even more gay pic.twitter.com/pagdARM2eW — halaNat | stuck in HALAZIA (@weepingmars) October 28, 2022

My only new year’s resolution is to be more visibly queer. With my anxiety and lack of self-confidence I have no idea how that’s gonna work out but he’s manifesting!!! — Chris (@ChrisRogers1138) December 22, 2021

Maybe the New Year’s resolution is going to be, “Revel in GAY!” — ???? (@tropicaldanger) October 30, 2022