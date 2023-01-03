Twitter’s favorite “evil gay” pairs are the ultimate problematic relationship goals

2023 has already kicked off with hot gay takes over on Twitter (and we’re not just talking about that controversial Rolling Stone singers list).

A statement posted by TikTok star Anania Williams has users sharing their two cents on their problematic faves.

It’s an interesting concept:

behind every gay person is a gayer, more evil gay person — anania (@Anania00) January 1, 2023

While it’s deeply important to support gay rights, sometimes we have to celebrate the gay wrongs!

Amongst more K-pop and manga replies than we could’ve imagined are some scarily correct — and hilariously incorrect — responses.

From White Lotus to Glass Onion to boyband members, no one is safe from the evil gay allegations.

behind every gay person is a gayer, more evil gay person https://t.co/ajGWAPqmLq pic.twitter.com/A6nqtKzHwX — Add your name (@NottBenry) January 3, 2023

none of the prince brothers are straight https://t.co/XYfOSwyBog pic.twitter.com/bVk5vpyFgi — nellie 🤍 (@princewilhelmss) January 3, 2023

One user pointed out that one person would necessarily be “the most evil and gay” behind us all, to which Williams responded “it might just be me though… like watch out.”

Let’s note that this “be gay, do crime” meme celebration stops just short of true alphabet mafia troublemakers à la Ezra Miller and George Santos. They’re on their own.