Two films, two wildly different stories about the horrors of gay conversion therapy

Though conversion therapy has been formally banned and discredited in 22 U.S. states, recent studies show that some version of the unethical practice still exists in all 50 and beyond, highlighting what a threat it still poses to our community, especially LGBTQ+ youth.
We recently took a look at films that examine the horrors of conversion therapy—some of which take the “horror” angle quite literally, like Peacock’s 2022 slasher They/Them.
While that film *spoiler* flipped the script and allowed the queer kids at a conversion camp to be the heroes of their story, it wasn’t especially warmly received, proving how difficult it can be to sufficiently tackle such harrowing subject matter in media.
But that hasn’t stopped others from trying! In fact, just this week, we learned about two more upcoming movies about conversion therapy—both of which seem to take very different approaches to showing what makes the practice so dangerous and damaging.
