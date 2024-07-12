Two films, two wildly different stories about the horrors of gay conversion therapy

The Romantic Drama: Lilies Not For Me

Meanwhile, period piece Lilies Not For Me promises to be “haunting” in a completely different way.

Set in 1920s England, the film tells the story of a gay novelist Owen James (Handsome Devil‘s Fionn O’Shea) who strikes up a friendship with his psychiatric nurse. Over the course of their doctor-prescribed conversations, Owen tells her of his relationship with another man (The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power‘s Robert Aramayo), and how the two attempted a risky procedure to “cure” then of their feelings for one another.

Image Credit: ‘Lilies Not For Me,’ Memento International

The recently announced project—also starring queer Ted Lasso star Jodi Balfour, Willow‘s breakout lesbian star Erin Kellyman, and Dark‘s Louis Hofmann—comes from gay filmmaker Will Seefried, who tells Variety the film is about “choosing love over fear.”

“The story is inspired by a part of queer history that not many people know about, but it’s shocking how relevant it still is today,” Seefied says, referring to the prevalence of conversion therapy today. He adds he hopes the film “will move people to reclaim the narratives that haunt them and remember that self-love is a revolutionary act.”

Described as a “haunting mix of romanticism and unflinching horror” Lilies Not For Me is set to make its world premiere at the Edinburgh International Film Festival next month. The film is supported by indie sales company Memento International, so you can safely anticipate more festival dates to come and—hopefully—a proper release date in the near future.

So, yes, for those counting, that’s two new movies about conversion therapy announced in the same week; trend alert!

And while the jury’s out on whether or not either film will prove successful, as we’ve discussed before: Many people aren’t aware these practices are still carried out across the country, so merely making others aware of that reality—that there are people still being affected by conversion therapy today—has the power to save lives.

Don't forget to share: