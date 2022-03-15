Two handsome soldiers fall in love under the Soviet bloc in ‘Firebird’

Fans of romance, take heed: the trailer for the gay historical drama Firebird has arrived.
We first caught wind of Firebird’s story on the festival circuit last year. Based on a true story, the film recounts the love affair between Sergey (Tom Prior), a young private, and Roman (Oleg Zagorodnii), a crack fighter pilot. A red-hot affair develops between the two as they are forced to hide their relationship to protect themselves. But as their love grows, can they?
Peeter Rebane directs from a script he co-wrote with star Tom Prior. Firebird arrives in theatres April 29.
One Comment
Fahd
Remember, right now Russia is bombing civilians, that is, women, children and the elderly into oblivion in Ukraine. Yes, the Russians are barbarically blowing Ukrainian residential zones into rubble. For me, this film is wrong time, wrong place.
Personally, I won’t be able to watch a love story between Soviet soldiers, even cute ones, in the short term. I wouldn’t have curled up with popcorn to watch a love story between Nazi soldiers during the bloody battles of World War II, either, had I been alive.
Maybe they could find a distributor in Russia where a gay friendly story about Soviet soldiers – oh wait, that won’t work either.
Right now, this seems in poor taste, even though I understand that it was filmed before the current Russian barbarism in Ukraine and I understand it is set in the Soviet past. Maybe there is enough of a Western audience who just doesn’t care enough to find this distasteful, but for me it’s a hard no for the time being.