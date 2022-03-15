Two handsome soldiers fall in love under the Soviet bloc in ‘Firebird’

Fans of romance, take heed: the trailer for the gay historical drama Firebird has arrived.

We first caught wind of Firebird’s story on the festival circuit last year. Based on a true story, the film recounts the love affair between Sergey (Tom Prior), a young private, and Roman (Oleg Zagorodnii), a crack fighter pilot. A red-hot affair develops between the two as they are forced to hide their relationship to protect themselves. But as their love grows, can they?

Peeter Rebane directs from a script he co-wrote with star Tom Prior. Firebird arrives in theatres April 29.