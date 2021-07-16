Two men die at Versace’s former mansion on eve of the anniversary of his murder

Authorities in Miami Beach say the bodies of two men were found in a suite at the hotel that was formerly the mansion home of Gianni Versace.

Fashion designer Versace was killed when he was gunned down on the front steps on 15 July 1997.

Almost 24 years to the day after that event, a housekeeper at the Villa Casa Casuarina Hotel on Ocean Drive made the grim discovery of the bodies. Police were called at 1.20pm on Wednesday (July 14), and the victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The men have been named as Adam Rashap, 31, of Randolph, New Jersey, and Alexander Gross, 30, of York, Pennsylvania. They died from gunshot wounds to the head.

According to a statement from Miami Beach spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez on Thursday, authorities are treating it as, “an apparent double suicide.”

Versace, 50, was killed by gay serial killer Andrew Cunanan, 27. By the time he killed the famed Italian designer, Cunanan had also killed four other men.

Following Versace’s death, Cunanan went into hiding on a houseboat a few miles away. He was finally tracked down by police eight days later but killed himself before he could be arrested. His killing spree was told on screen in the 2018 American Crime Story series, The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

Versace’s former palatial home was originally built in the 1930s. He bought it in 1992 and lavished $30million on renovations. Following his death, the property was sold. The Villa Casa Casuarina hotel opened in 2015, offering ten luxury suites.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255.

