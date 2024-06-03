To kick off Pride Month, it appears that two star pitchers on the San Diego Padres decided to involve themselves in the act.

😏😏😏

Right-handers Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove were placed on the injured list Sunday with corresponding injuries. The former is out with a groin strain, while the latter is contending with right elbow inflammation.

With a fastball in the mid-90s, Musgrove is used to putting strain on his throwing arm. But perhaps he was participating in an unfamiliar activity???

😏😏😏

One person on social media, Emily Nyman, perfectly encapsulated our feelings.

“Can I make a joke without being canceled,” she posited.

For this scenario–and this scenario only–we will issue her a Pride Month pass. It is our giving season, after all! (Or is it giving… season? Help, we’re suffering from “gay brain!”)

can I make a joke without being canceled https://t.co/SRLXgAUwZo — Emily Nyman (@EmSheDoesIt) June 1, 2024

We feel comfortable making this admittedly sophomoric insinuation, because the Padres have proven themselves to be true allies. They’re among the first MLB teams to hold a Pride Night every season, hosting their annual Out at the Park back in April.

San Diego Pride says the Padres intended to hold the first Out at the Park in 2001, but cancelled the event due to the 9/11 attacks. Team leadership changed shortly thereafter, and the partnership never came to fruition. For years, LGBTQ+ groups in San Diego were treated like bulk ticket buyers–nothing special.

But that’s changed in recent years.

The Padres were the first team in MLB to install gender-neutral bathrooms in their ballpark, and have had trans youth throw out the ceremonial first pitch. They’ve also donated thousands to local LGBTQ+ organizations.

But like with many allies, there was a learning curve.

There was an unfortunate incident at the team’s 2016 Out at the Park involving the San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus and a botched national anthem. Before the game, 100 members of the chorus gathered onto the field, waiting to sing the “Star-Bangled Spanner.”

Instead, a recording of a woman singing the National Anthem blared out over the stadium loudspeakers. Members of the chorus were embarrassed, and called for an investigation into the matter.

“No attempt was made to stop the recording and start over. No announcement of apology was made to the singers or their friends and families in the stands,” the chorus posted on its Facebook page.

“No attempt to correct the situation occurred other than to force the 100 men to stand in the spotlight of center field for the song’s duration and then be escorted off the field to the heckles of baseball fans shouting homophobic taunts including ‘You sing like a girl.'”

The Padres apologized for the calamity, and invited the chorus to return at a later date. A team spokesperson issued a further clarification to Outsports.

The upsetting episode illustrates the progress in Pride nights over the years. Outside of the Texas Rangers, every MLB team hosts some sort of Pride event, usually held during June.

We’ve already seen one MLB team this season issue a rainbow clap back to one very homophobic politician.

Last month, Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis issued an edict that bridges in Florida could only be illuminated in red, white and blue from Memorial Day through Labor Day–an obvious ploy to undercut Pride celebrations.

That means St. Petersburg’s Sunshine Skyway Bridge won’t be glowing in rainbow colors this Pride season for the first time since 2020. But the Rays, who play in St. Pete, are filling the vacuum.

They’re lighting up their home stadium, Tropicana Field, in rainbow colors every night this month.

The Rays’ LGBTQ+ support is another example of how allies can learn. The team hosted a disastrous Pride Night in 2022, which was defined by five players refusing to wear rainbow patches on their jerseys. Rays management mandated the measure, without conferring with the players.

The end result allowed five homophobes to steal the night. It was horrific.

But rather than recede, the Rays came back with a revamped Pride Night in 2023, inviting fans to write letters of support to out MLB umpire Dale Scott. They also displayed a giant “Baseball is for EVERYONE” sign on the outfield wall throughout June.

With Pride mainstreamed, sports teams, just like other corporations, shouldn’t receive praise for merely hosting Pride initiatives. They must support the community in some discernible way… whether it’s rebuking an antigay governor or partaking in some of our favorite activities.

Speaking of which, we’re placing a call to the Padres bullpen!

OK, OK, we’ll stop. Happy Pride! ⚾

