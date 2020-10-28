Two murdered outside popular Puerto Vallarta gay bar

An unknown assailant has murdered two men outside a popular gay bar in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico.

The incident occurred around 4:30am on the morning of October 27, according to Vallarta Daily. A dispute broke out between three men inside Paco’s Ranch, one of the most popular bars in the city’s Romantic Zone, the center of queer life. According to reports, the three men exited the bar and broke into a physical fight. One of the men left, only to return moments later with a gun, where he shot and killed the other two.

Following the shooting, the suspect escaped. His identity and whereabouts remain unknown.

Police in Puerto Vallarta have not released the names of the two murder victims at the time of this writing. Both are described as men between 30 and 40 years old.

The news comes at a delicate time for Puerto Vallarta. The city has relaxed social distancing protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Bars and nightclubs have reopened and do not require masks or social distancing. As a result, cases have jumped by 25% in the past week and hospitals have reported filling to near capacity.