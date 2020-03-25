Two more prominent gay men test positive for coronavirus

Former NBA player Jason Collins and The Young and the Restless star Greg Rikaart have both announced they’ve tested positive for COVID-19.

“I believe I got it while on a trip to NYC at the beginning of the month for the Brooklyn Nets Pride night game,” Collins posted on Twitter. “I had my first symptoms on Wed Mar 11. Terrible headache. A few days later I had a fever and then the cough.

“Please stay safe and continue to social distance. Thank you to every single health care worker out there that are our true heroes on the frontline. Please let’s try to flatten the curve & not overwhelm our health care system.”

I tested positive for COVID19. I believe I got it while on a trip to NYC at the beginning of the month for the Brooklyn Nets Pride night game. I had my first symptoms on Wed Mar 11. Terrible headache. A few days later I had a fever and then the cough. — Jason Collins (@jasoncollins98) March 24, 2020

Rikaart shared his diagnosis and story on Instagram:

“I just tested positive for coronavirus. I am a pretty healthy 43-year-old who doesn’t smoke, doesn’t drink much, eats well and exercises regularly and this has been the hardest experience of my life. Two+ weeks ago, everyone in my house had a bit of a cough and my son came home from school with a high fever. Everyone recovered, but I deteriorated. I isolated from my family and have been in solo quarantine since Saturday the 14th. I had a fever for 11 days, difficulty breathing and was diagnosed with pneumonia. I’m confident that I have finally turned the proverbial corner and am fever free today for the first time since this all started. I was told to stay isolated for another 72 hours before I acclimate back into my family. So, nice try coronavirus, but I have another 4-5 decades worth of experiences to have with these guys. Furthermore, I want to thank you all for the well wishes and I hope you heed the warnings. Stay safe, stay healthy and stay inside.”

Earlier this week, Nyle Dimarco shared that he believes he is recovering from the virus.

And sadly, there have been two deaths of notable queer people related to the virus — famed playwright and librettist Terrance McNally, and the former drag star Nashom Wooden, aka Mona Foot.

As of Wednesday, there are 55,081 confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States, and 785 deaths.