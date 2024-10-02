Image Credit: ‘My Partner,’ KSG Films

We’ve previously covered the increasing popularity of “boy love,” a sub-genre of TV and film predominantly centered on gay young adult romance.

With origins in Japanese manga, boy love stories—commonly referred to simply as “BL”—have become increasingly common as movies and television series in recent years, especially in Thailand where LGBTQ+ representation in media was previously harder to come by.

As Thai BL dramas found audiences in South Korea, Vietnam, and beyond, the phenomenon began to grow across the globe. You can even see the ripple effect of its popularity in the success of shows like the U.K.’s Heartstopper and Sweden’s Young Royals.

Your dose of fabulosi-TEA Subscribe to our newsletter for your front-row seat to all things entertainment with a sprinkle of everything else queer. Daily * Weekly *

The latest example of the genre’s worldwide appeal is in a new coming-of-age romance called My Partner, which has been described as one of the first films made by and starring Native Hawaiians—or Kānaka Maoli— to focus on a gay relationship.

The first feature from filmmaker Keli’i Grace, My Partner is the story of an unlikely connection between two rival seniors at Lahainaluna High School. Pili (Kaipo Dudoit) is a Kānaka Maoli student and one of the school’s star athletes, while his Filipino classmate Edmar (Jayron Munoz) is a bit more focused on studying and good grades.

Both belong to friend groups that frequently find themselves at odds with one another in the school halls, but things get especially heated after Pili’s pals catch Edmar and his friends overfishing a native species in a nearby stream.

Related* ‘Heartstopper’s’ got nothing on Thailand’s “boy love” TV shows The popularity of these stories in Thai television has exploded in recent years, becoming a proper phenomenon that draws in viewers from Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, and beyond.

Further adding to the tension is the fact that a teacher has assigned the guys to partner up for their final semester school project, forcing them to set aside their differences otherwise they could hurt their GPAs.

Of course, if you’ve ever watched any BL dramas, you probably have an idea of where things might go: The more Pili and Edmar work together, the more they find they have in common, and they slowly begin to realize their might be some deeper feelings brewing.

Image Credit: ‘My Partner,’ KSG Films

But even if elements of My Partner‘s story feel comfortably familiar, the fact that it even exists is a bit of a miracle—not least of which because it was largely filmed in the historic town of Lahaina on Maui, which tragically burnt down by a series of wildfires since.

With a story that unfolds through English, the Native Hawaiian language, and Tagalog dialogue, Keli’i Grace puts an all-too-rare spotlight on intersecting identities and cultures to tell a story of Hawaii’s complex and evolving cultural landscape—not to mention one that has queer characters at the forefront.

My Partner has been screening at film fests across the globe for the better part of the past year, including the LA Asian Pacific Film Festivals, where it won the audience award, and the Honolulu Rainbow International FilM Festival, where it was award the Grand Jury Prize.

Now available to stream on a number of the digital platforms, the film will hopefully find an even wider audience—including worldwide fans of the BL genre—and usher in a new era for LGBTQ+ Kānaka Maoli stories.

Image Credit: ‘My Partner,’ KSG Films

My Partner should also prove to be a great calling card for director Keli’i Grace, and a fantastic introduction to its stars, Kaipo Dudoit and Jayron Munoz.

In fact, we’ll be hearing much more about Dudoit very, very soon: He’ll be in Disney’s upcoming live-action Lilo & Stitch movie playing David, the sensitive surfer who becomes a love interest for Lilo’s older sister Nani. From romantic lead in a queer indie, to an iconic Disney role? We love to see it!

Scroll down below for some photos of both Dudoit and Munoz, so you can familiarize yourself before they both make it big!

My Partner is available for digital rental or purchase via Amazon Prime Video, GoogleTV, Vimeo On Demand, Vudu, and YouTube TV, as well LGBTQ+ Asian streaming service GagaOOLala.

Sign up for the Queerty newsletter to stay on top of the hottest stories in LGBTQ+ entertainment, politics, and culture.