Twunky ‘Drag Race’ twins Sugar and Spice have us wanting some double trouble

Rupaul’s Drag Race season 15 is only a couple of days away, and the competition is already hot. Well, at least the competitors are. Amongst a sea of queens vying for “trade of the season” are TikTok-beloved twins, Sugar and Spice.
Cooper and Luc Coyle have had a strong internet following since they were teens, when their since-privated coming out video to their mother went viral. Since then, they’ve taken their love of the limelight, appreciation of drag, and natural twinkiness and made themselves into a successful drag duo.
While the queens are most known for their funny transformation videos (and the more than occasional thirst trap), their performances are as fun as the queens themselves.
Here, the pair performed “This Is What Dreams Are Made Of” dressed as Lizzle McGuire and Isabella Parigi from The Lizzie McGuire Movie at Rocco’s WeHo:
As fun and free as the pair are in drag, they’re even more free — and often, more scantily-clad — out of it. These queens know how to turn a look with nothing on!
Sugar out of drag is bound to give you a sweet tooth:
While Spice out of drag is almost too hot to handle:
Though, of course, both together is twice as nice:
6 Comments
Prax07
DR producers need to stop casting these vapid influencers. They offer nothing.
CatholicXXX
That’s what the preteens are into.
CatholicXXX
I suppose if you’re into that type…………………………………………………yuck.
HalcyonDays
They look really smart.
jackscott
Big pass on these attention seekers!
scotty
the island boys clean up well dont they? im such a joker. pass is right. ugh