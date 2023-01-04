Twunky ‘Drag Race’ twins Sugar and Spice have us wanting some double trouble

Rupaul’s Drag Race season 15 is only a couple of days away, and the competition is already hot. Well, at least the competitors are. Amongst a sea of queens vying for “trade of the season” are TikTok-beloved twins, Sugar and Spice.

Cooper and Luc Coyle have had a strong internet following since they were teens, when their since-privated coming out video to their mother went viral. Since then, they’ve taken their love of the limelight, appreciation of drag, and natural twinkiness and made themselves into a successful drag duo.

While the queens are most known for their funny transformation videos (and the more than occasional thirst trap), their performances are as fun as the queens themselves.

Here, the pair performed “This Is What Dreams Are Made Of” dressed as Lizzle McGuire and Isabella Parigi from The Lizzie McGuire Movie at Rocco’s WeHo:

Related: The ‘Drag Race’ season 15 queens out of drag have us ready to throw some bills

As fun and free as the pair are in drag, they’re even more free — and often, more scantily-clad — out of it. These queens know how to turn a look with nothing on!

Sugar out of drag is bound to give you a sweet tooth:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUGAR (@sugarsworld)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUGAR (@sugarsworld)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUGAR (@sugarsworld)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUGAR (@sugarsworld)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUGAR (@sugarsworld)

While Spice out of drag is almost too hot to handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SPICE ⭑ (@callmespice)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SPICE ⭑ (@callmespice)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SPICE ⭑ (@callmespice)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SPICE ⭑ (@callmespice)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SPICE ⭑ (@callmespice)

Related: WATCH: Drag exes, a soaking wet Pit Crew, and more surprises from the ‘Drag Race’ Season 15 trailer

Though, of course, both together is twice as nice:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUGAR (@sugarsworld)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUGAR (@sugarsworld)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SPICE ⭑ (@callmespice)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SPICE ⭑ (@callmespice)