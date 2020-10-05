Tyga is the latest star to have his nudes leak, and the collective response is “WHOA”

Rapper Tyga is the latest celebrity to fall victim to having an explicit photo leak online, but his response could kick off a new trend.

When life gives you lemons, as they say, join OnlyFans.

After discovering that the photo was circulating online, Tyga took the enterprising capitalist approach and decided he may as well make some money off of it since it’s already out there.

So he set up an OnlyFans account, joining the ranks of such luminaries as Tyler Posey, Aaron Carter and Jacob Wohl.

Anyone willing to dish out a not-so-small fee of $20 (or do even the tiniest amount of internet sleuthing) can now gain access to the Tyga’s tail.

And judging by the reaction, there’s a whole lot of tail on that cat:

I just saw that Tyga leak and ummm…sir… pic.twitter.com/sfc6BxdfSn — K (@K68519989) October 4, 2020