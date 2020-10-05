Tyga is the latest star to have his nudes leak, and the collective response is “WHOA”

Rapper Tyga is the latest celebrity to fall victim to having an explicit photo leak online, but his response could kick off a new trend.
When life gives you lemons, as they say, join OnlyFans.
After discovering that the photo was circulating online, Tyga took the enterprising capitalist approach and decided he may as well make some money off of it since it’s already out there.
So he set up an OnlyFans account, joining the ranks of such luminaries as Tyler Posey, Aaron Carter and Jacob Wohl.
Anyone willing to dish out a not-so-small fee of $20 (or do even the tiniest amount of internet sleuthing) can now gain access to the Tyga’s tail.
And judging by the reaction, there’s a whole lot of tail on that cat:
suddenly im a tyga fan? pic.twitter.com/TvgpREsXnr
— ??????????????? (@chrssycrackhead) October 1, 2020
I just saw that Tyga leak and ummm…sir… pic.twitter.com/sfc6BxdfSn
— K (@K68519989) October 4, 2020
just saw on insta that tyga has an alleged 3rd leg.. pic.twitter.com/xCuAH12nKD
— CIRCUSKING:CIRCUSQUEEN ??? (@_EgyptianSmoke) October 4, 2020
Tyga nudes leak
Me: pic.twitter.com/AwzIyIfOn0
— MissGiants ? ???? (@missgiants_) October 4, 2020
21 Comments
Max
the Kardashians are obviously size queens
Den
Don’t care how big his dick is. It is unlikely to be available to gay men, he probably does not like gay people, and look at his face! He is pretty darn ugly.
Plus, for someone whose stage name is an acronym for “Thank You God Always,” opening an only fans account to show off your dick is the height of hypocrisy. He has to be awfully dumb not to understand that!
Donston
You don’t really know what his sex life is like. And people can look at or have crushes who ever they want. But Tyga does absolutely nothing for me. Him cheating on his gf with a 17 year old left a really bad taste. So, even if I did find him attractive that would have killed it.
o.codone
is there a link? anybody got it?
ShiningSex
go to LPSG site, it’s there.
ScottOnEarth
It’s huge and it’s magnificent.
moretruth
He’s skinny and ugly and so is the dick. Honestly, it’s like people have never seen a dick before. I was not impressed at all.
darkanser
We all know there are size queens out there who look at little else!!!
vashonm
Pics were 4 years old! A trans girl he was dating leaked them years ago lol! Pity the fool who paid his onlyfans, could’ve search twitter for them for free lol
clhs
“off of”? Really? If only the journalist who wrote this article spoke English.
Jerry
It’s gross looking to me. Looks like a dildo. My better half is about the same size but has beautiful veins and nicely shaped.
HankHarris
wow, a big dick. There are a million of them out there.
Sister Bertha Bedderthanyu
From the article: “Anyone willing to dish out a not-so-small fee of $20 (or do even the tiniest amount of internet sleuthing) can now gain access to the Tyga’s tail.”
Dude, I hate to be the bearer of bad news but ESTABLISHED gay porn stars have dropped their fee down to as little as $5 per month due to the lack of disposable cash their loyal fans have thanks to the pandemic and its aftermath that is still coming. And lastly, what is it about you thats worth twenty dollars when all one has to do is go one Xhamster Live and watch FREE live, raw sex? I’ve always said “if it looks THAT good then its best I not see it”.
My2CentsWorth
Apparently, the people who wrote the comments to this paid $20 to see it. I am curious enough to look to see what the commotion is about AND if its real but not willing to pay to see.
justgeo
If there is a handsome dick there put a bag on the troll this dude is. No chin bad eyes how did ‘IT’ become a THING?
Kangol2
Tyga is a so-so Blasian rapper whose main claim to fame was a few singles on his debut album and his two girlfriends, Blac Chyna and Kylie Jenner, whom he allegedly started dating when she was 16 and he was in his 20s, so he’s pretty gross. I don’t find him attractive in the least, but he is well hung.
If people are willing to pay $20 or whatever he’s charging to see it and him having sex, that’s their right. Maybe he’ll throw in some freestyle raps, some humorous repartee with his buddies (like that horrid Chris Brown), and maybe he’ll even…seriously, whatever. LOL
MISTERJETT
i’ve seen it. meh!!!!!!
ShiningSex
He’s ugly though
PrinceofPrussia
Yick. He really is ugly. Looks like the Geico caveman.
WORLDLOVE
Hello, No comment on cheating but he sure has nice eyes. And gd above average size. He was on JB’s Wait a Min. Vid.
phillycap
there is nothing particularly noteworthy about it and all you have to do is type tyga and penis and click on images. Saved you $20.