Tyler Lawrence Gray talks doing gay-for-gay and showing his butt in ‘Wolf Pack’

I’m just telling a story, and I know that there is a lot at stake, especially with a character like this, sending the message that Harlan has so far. Obviously, everyone online will not agree with you just because everyone has their own opinions and their experiences with that kind of thing. So I really can’t blame anyone for how they feel about this character.



But as my job as an actor, I was like, “I need to tell this story the best way I can.” And honestly, the bigger reaction it gets online, in my opinion, the more successful I was at telling the story. So, as far as that, again, it’s just one part of such a layered character. His sexuality really doesn’t define him just like my sexuality doesn’t define me, just like anybody’s doesn’t. But I still had a lot of fun playing this character.



But as far as being scared, I think the only thing I was scared about was when as I was about to book it they were like, “Just warning you, there might be partial nudity.” I was just like, “Oh my God. Is my butt really going to be on camera?” And what do you know? It is! So we’re not scared of anything anymore!

Tyler Lawrence Gray speaking to Nerds and Beyond about playing gay werewolf Harlan Briggs in “Wolf Pack” on Paramount+.