Tyler Perry compares “LBGTQ” people suffering homophobic abuse to the experience of being a cop

Tyler Perry was awarded the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the 93rd Oscars last night for his for his work helping people during the pandemic. In his speech, Perry called for people to “refuse to hate.”

“I refuse to hate someone because they are Mexican, or because they are Black or White, or LBGTQ,” Perry said. “I refuse to hate someone because they are a police officer. I refuse to hate someone because they are Asian.”

Yes, folx. You read/heard that correctly, Tyler Perry mixed up the letters in LGBTQ. People in the room didn’t seem to notice (probably because they were all half asleep), but those on Twitter certainly did, and they had a lot to say about it.

They also had a lot to say about Perry denouncing hate when so many of his films, plays, and TV shows contain homophobic stereotypes and gay jokes, dabble in transphobia, slut shame women, vilify bisexual men, and stigmatize AIDS.

Oh, and they had a lot to say about Perry comparing being LGBTQ to being a cop.

And now, the tweets…

can we talk about how lowkey homophobic Tyler Perry’s writing be? like I’m not saying he himself is homophobic clearly but at the same time if the shoe fits… https://t.co/wxGLgAdthc — tah • four (@ohcarofat) April 26, 2021

did Tyler Perry just compare receiving racist and homophobic hate to the experience of being a police officer? — Sam Howe (@SamHowe14) April 26, 2021

I have no doubt that Tyler Perry is a great person. But that does not make his homophobic, misogynistic, offensively conservative "films" any less atrocious.? #Oscars #Oscars2021 #Oscar2021 #Oscar #TylerPerry — Vassos F. (@VassosF) April 26, 2021

“i don’t care if you’re gay or a cop!” — k (@kassneck) April 26, 2021

All I'm gonna say is that Tyler Perry makes a lot of hateful statements about women and gay people in his work. #Oscars — ?? Chelsea ? (@panelsandprose) April 26, 2021

Tyler Perry knows damn well ‘police officer’ is not a race. And hating a police officer is not the same as being xenophobic and homophobic. Too much money for him not to know the difference pic.twitter.com/Ro6n3DlTpu — oozi crystal (@ANTWANDUNCAN) April 26, 2021

So racist, homophobic, and xenophobic folks will denounce hatred because Tyler Perry said so? — DiorCherie88 (@DiorCherie88) April 26, 2021

When Tyler Perry said “L. B. G. T.” At first I was like , “you’re so close!” Then I thought. “Yeah. The gays need to be dropped a peg.” #Oscars pic.twitter.com/6U9ZS7LwqB — ?CAFE Flop Era ? (@KarlosTheFog) April 26, 2021

is this a joke, w Tyler Perry getting a humanitarian award? gives his whole team vaccines, yeah great, so they can keep making the most homophobic and misogynistic movies in mainstream cinema, great, congratulations. — t h e t a r u (@grotsky_af) April 26, 2021

tyler perry just said he refuses to hate “Mexicans, LBGT and police officers” — ethically welsh ??????? (@letsassume) April 26, 2021

Hey Tyler Perry, thanks for talking about cops in the same sentence as gay and black people, but being a cop is a choice, and very single other thing you mentioned is not. — Sean Hough??? (@seanhough815) April 26, 2021

I just found out Tyler Perry is straight because what gay man is out here saying “LBGTQ” — Shego Stan (@iwaskobeonce) April 26, 2021

Tyler Perry just said “LBGT” at the oscars — aksel 🦦 (@aksually) April 26, 2021

