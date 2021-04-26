Wait... what?!

Tyler Perry compares “LBGTQ” people suffering homophobic abuse to the experience of being a cop

Tyler Perry was awarded the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the 93rd Oscars last night for his for his work helping people during the pandemic. In his speech, Perry called for people to “refuse to hate.”

“I refuse to hate someone because they are Mexican, or because they are Black or White, or LBGTQ,” Perry said. “I refuse to hate someone because they are a police officer. I refuse to hate someone because they are Asian.”

Yes, folx. You read/heard that correctly, Tyler Perry mixed up the letters in LGBTQ. People in the room didn’t seem to notice (probably because they were all half asleep), but those on Twitter certainly did, and they had a lot to say about it.

They also had a lot to say about Perry denouncing hate when so many of his films, plays, and TV shows contain homophobic stereotypes and gay jokes, dabble in transphobia, slut shame women, vilify bisexual men, and stigmatize AIDS.

Oh, and they had a lot to say about Perry comparing being LGBTQ to being a cop.

And now, the tweets…

