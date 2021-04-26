Tyler Perry compares “LBGTQ” people suffering homophobic abuse to the experience of being a cop

Tyler Perry was awarded the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the 93rd Oscars last night for his for his work helping people during the pandemic. In his speech, Perry called for people to “refuse to hate.”
Related: Glenn Close’s “Da Butt” dance was the highlight of the Oscars. Was it all staged?
“I refuse to hate someone because they are Mexican, or because they are Black or White, or LBGTQ,” Perry said. “I refuse to hate someone because they are a police officer. I refuse to hate someone because they are Asian.”
Yes, folx. You read/heard that correctly, Tyler Perry mixed up the letters in LGBTQ. People in the room didn’t seem to notice (probably because they were all half asleep), but those on Twitter certainly did, and they had a lot to say about it.
They also had a lot to say about Perry denouncing hate when so many of his films, plays, and TV shows contain homophobic stereotypes and gay jokes, dabble in transphobia, slut shame women, vilify bisexual men, and stigmatize AIDS.
Oh, and they had a lot to say about Perry comparing being LGBTQ to being a cop.
And now, the tweets…
can we talk about how lowkey homophobic Tyler Perry’s writing be? like I’m not saying he himself is homophobic clearly but at the same time if the shoe fits… https://t.co/wxGLgAdthc
— tah • four (@ohcarofat) April 26, 2021
did Tyler Perry just compare receiving racist and homophobic hate to the experience of being a police officer?
— Sam Howe (@SamHowe14) April 26, 2021
I have no doubt that Tyler Perry is a great person. But that does not make his homophobic, misogynistic, offensively conservative "films" any less atrocious.? #Oscars #Oscars2021 #Oscar2021 #Oscar #TylerPerry
— Vassos F. (@VassosF) April 26, 2021
“i don’t care if you’re gay or a cop!”
— k (@kassneck) April 26, 2021
All I'm gonna say is that Tyler Perry makes a lot of hateful statements about women and gay people in his work. #Oscars
— ?? Chelsea ? (@panelsandprose) April 26, 2021
Tyler Perry knows damn well ‘police officer’ is not a race.
And hating a police officer is not the same as being xenophobic and homophobic.
Too much money for him not to know the difference pic.twitter.com/Ro6n3DlTpu
— oozi crystal (@ANTWANDUNCAN) April 26, 2021
So racist, homophobic, and xenophobic folks will denounce hatred because Tyler Perry said so?
— DiorCherie88 (@DiorCherie88) April 26, 2021
When Tyler Perry said “L. B. G. T.” At first I was like , “you’re so close!” Then I thought. “Yeah. The gays need to be dropped a peg.” #Oscars pic.twitter.com/6U9ZS7LwqB
— ?CAFE Flop Era ? (@KarlosTheFog) April 26, 2021
is this a joke, w Tyler Perry getting a humanitarian award? gives his whole team vaccines, yeah great, so they can keep making the most homophobic and misogynistic movies in mainstream cinema, great, congratulations.
— t h e t a r u (@grotsky_af) April 26, 2021
tyler perry just said he refuses to hate “Mexicans, LBGT and police officers”
— ethically welsh ??????? (@letsassume) April 26, 2021
Hey Tyler Perry, thanks for talking about cops in the same sentence as gay and black people, but being a cop is a choice, and very single other thing you mentioned is not.
— Sean Hough??? (@seanhough815) April 26, 2021
I just found out Tyler Perry is straight because what gay man is out here saying “LBGTQ”
— Shego Stan (@iwaskobeonce) April 26, 2021
Tyler Perry just said “LBGT” at the oscars
— aksel 🦦 (@aksually) April 26, 2021
Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.
12 Comments
Fahd
Tyler Perry may have done a lot for the economy of Atlanta and elsewhere, but to award him an Oscar, albeit an honorary award, seems in poor taste (tonedeaf?) given his many movies that contain homophobic, transphobic (sub) plots, not to mention African-American stereotypes. Money may make the world go around, but I think future audiences will not approve of many depictions in his films regrading them as exploiting stereotypes that just will seem undignified and dehumanizing, rather than funny. I guess there are pressures on the Academy to embrace diversity, but Tyler Perry? I don’t like Steve Harvey either.
ShiningSex
ISN’T TYLER PERRY GAY??? PROBABLY CLOSETED. HE SCREAMS QUEEN!!!
AS FOR HIS FILMS BEING “SLUT SHAMING” WOMEN.
HIS FILMS ARE DUMB, BUT THE WHOLE “SLUT SHAMING” IS STUPID.
WHO WOULD BE PROUD OF BEING A SLUT WHETHER MALE OR FEMALE? TAKE NO PRIDE IN BEING A SLUT. OWN IT.
AGAIN, HE’S A MORON.
Donston
In one of his movies he had his female lead contract A-I-D-S after she had an affair. In another movie he had his female lead go crazy and accidentally die after she dumped her broke husband and he randomly got rich. In another movie, he had his female lead be accused of murdering her husband, who cheated on her and stole all her money. It’s beyond “slut-shaming”. He feels the need to “punish” women for how they live their lives or who they have relationships with. It he leans on the same tired and basic tropes without even attempting to flesh them out or give anyone nuance. His films have definitely leaned heavy on preaching the idea that women need to be with and be loyal to broke, church going men with six packs. And nothing else will make them happy.
hansniemeijer
What an idiot…
tjack47
Tyler Perry didn’t say it in that context. He was just talking about hate. He included the police, and y’all bitches are acting as if all cops are bad and no cops are LGBT+. It’s extremely taken out of context. Listen and think.
Donston
I read the whole thing. It was misguided. But what makes it worse is how problematic his projects have been, how poorly measured some of his past speeches and interviews have been, his refusal to produce anything from other black creatives despite having a shit ton of money and clout, how talentless he is. People would have given him more of the benefit of the doubt if there wasn’t all this other stuff.
Donston
Tyler stay missing the mark and stays on the fence. If you want to talk more nuanced about the police and call for people not to hate all police, fine. But there’s no reason to compare different races or “queers” to police officers. Grouping in police officers with folks who have been oppressed for generations was incredibly misguided. There’s nothing “oppressed” about the police. Even the “Mexicans” thing was kinda eh.
If you wanna be out here opening up group homes and reach-out centers for “queers” and trying to present yourself as a philanthropist, you need to read the room better and communicate better. While he still only uses “queerness” in his projects for sensationalism or as background characters. Never mind how one-dimensional and old-fashioned his views of black women and ethics are. However, it’s apparent at this point that Perry’s main focus is money, giving semi misguided and self-congratulatory speeches and staying in good standing with the only demo that legit support his work (middle-aged or older black women).
cheks
Let me preface by saying I’m not defending Tyler Perry or his works. His statement though, does not compare being gay or facing homophobic hate to being a cop. His point, as I understood it, is that he personally does not hate anyone. And being a Black man, and saying he does not hate someone just for being a cop is powerful. The policing system is messed up in the US, but there are gay cops and Black cops, Asian cops, trans cops, etc. I think by his small gesture of saying he doesn’t hate cops (he didn’t say he liked them… Not hating something is a pretty low bar) he’s trying to sow some seeds of healing. Maybe it’s tone deaf or not the right time. But he’s not comparing anything.
If I say I don’t hate Black people or White people, I’m not comparing the experiences of Black people and White people. I feel like this is basic comprehension, and people are deliberately twisting his words.
Anyway, I applaud those who are pointing out his past works speak louder than his current words. If he wants to make a difference, he can use his massive influence to push for community support for the Equality Act (for example).
Mack
I understood it the same as you did. He’s merely stating DO NOT HATE. Not all cops are bad, but the problem is the good cops too often turns a blind eye to the bad cops so they will have their backs when needed. As far as the mix up letters in the LGBTQ could have been an accident, could have been on purpose, however irrelevant.
marshal phillips
Actions speak louder than words.
DennisMpls
It’s totally against my nature to be blunt and negative about other people’s expressed opinions, but in this case I just can’t stop myself. I’m appalled at the ridiculous logic and/or stupidity of the right wing, but I’ve learned that we on the left are not immune. It’s a sentiment worthy of someone like Sean Hannity to say that Tyler Perry “equated” being LGBTQ with being a police officer. He did no such thing, and if you think that you have to step back and examine your thought processes.
He is arguing (do I really have to explain this???) against hatred for superficial reasons. Hatred of all types. He could well have included hatred of people for being poor, or wealthy, or overweight, or a business person, or whatever. He very obviously included “police officer” because of where our society has been recently. I live in Minneapolis, so I have had a front row seat to issues of race and policing, and I have obviously seen the impacts of bad police officers. But to hate someone automatically and without thought JUST BECAUSE they are a police officer is superficial and stupid, and Tyler Perry is against that sort of reflexive reaction. I’ve seen that too here in Minneapolis, with lots of “ACAB” graffiti (“all cops are bast*rds”). We on the left are supposed to be the logical ones, the ones who see beyond the surface, the ones who don’t hate someone because of what they are. And yes, even though a police officer chose to be that, and I didn’t choose to be gay, hating a police officer just because they are a police officer is indeed hating someone for what they are.
Bravo to Tyler Perry for getting that, and expressing that.
(I haven’t watched his films, so I can’t comment on his supposed sins there. But I can say that in general my fellow progressives tend to have their undies in a bunch way too often when it comes to humor, which should get a wide latitude and broad “license” to “offend.”)
Donston
This is 2021. That “let us all come together” perspective in general is played out. While it doesn’t really matter what his point was. He grouped police officers with a bunch of demos that have dealt with generations oppression. Police officers never have been and never will be an “oppressed” demo. It was misguided. While the “don’t hate police officers” pleas are shallow and undermines very nuanced issues. There are good reason why there is so much resentment towards the police system. If he had no real insight or wasn’t gonna talk about things in a more nuanced way, then that’s something he should have left out of his speech.
It was a dumb thing to say. It doesn’t matter what his intentions were. His history also doesn’t help him out. I also don’t think the people who called out Perry were offended or suddenly hate him or were “outraged” (as often is the case with Twitter). They just said it was a dumb and/or misguided inclusion. They have the right to do so.