Tyler Posey loves being nude and his OnlyFans proves it

Actor Tyler Posey has opened up about his experience on OnlyFans, and you don’t need to dish out a subscription fee to get his take. Actually, you don’t need to dish out a fee to see what he’s posted to his page, either — his account is set to ‘free’.
The former Teen Wolf star joined the site in September and has since posted 163 times, with content ranging from semi-racy butt pics to videos talking about those times he hooked up with guys.
In an interview with E!’s The Rundown, Posey discussed his intent to avoid total objectification on the platform, opting instead for an artsy/sexy/funny amalgamation.
“OnlyFans is bizarre. It’s really, sort of mentally draining,” he said. “You really feel like an object on OnlyFans. I’m trying my hardest to be artistic as possible with the content I put out ’cause I don’t want it to just be porn, you know? That’s not what I do and I don’t want to take it away from the people that are doing that. I just want to be artistic and stay in touch with my fans.”
“If I’m going to be somewhat nude, I want to not take myself seriously and be kind of funny,” he continued. “I just can’t pose naked and take myself seriously. It’s weird, it feels stupid, I feel like an object. I’m still figuring out my footing in it and we’ll see where it goes.”
Posey had more thoughts on being nude.
“I’m nude a lot and I wanted to be more open-minded about social media, so I just started posting,” he added. “I love being nude because… you’re not born wearing clothes, so I want to go out the same way that I came in. I want to die naked, and since 2020 has been a little scary, I feel I could die any second now, so I want to be ready. So that’s why I’m always naked. Except for right now.”
Here’s to being ready.
3 Comments
ted72
Is the body really a canvas…? Oy vey, what a mess
Donston
He merely wants to be “artistic”? Onlyfans isn’t really the best way to express artistic instincts. He’s charging people over 30 dollars a month for basic shirtless pics and a couple of booty cheek images. He’s asking people to pay 20 dollars for a set of images that he refusing to tell them the content of. He’s using automated messaging and pretending as if he’s interacting with people. He’s trying to come off vaguely “queerish” and maybe a bit into dudes but is constantly using half naked women so he won’t come off “gay”. And he only wanted to come off “queer-ish” when he opened up an OnlyFans account and wanted to promote it.
The dude is likely struggling financially and with finding work. Growing up in Hollywood probably f-ed him up a bit as well. He already admitted to dealing with some mental health and drug issues. And he may be dealing with fluidity, contradictions/dimension in his sexuality, paraphiliacs, gay insecurities, uncertainty about where he is in the romantic, affection, sexual, emotional investment, commitment spectrum. I sympathize with all that. He is using his celebrity to make a quick buck and get attention. It’s hardly about wanting to be “artistic”. And it is what it is. But his shady business practices, “gay baiting”, pretension and insecurities is unfortunate. Inevitably folks will call him out. Unless he really needs the money, he perhaps needs to move on from this OF stuff. Too many of his fans have quickly started resenting him.
Kangol2
Donston, do you subscribe to his page or are you basing this on what you read? Not that I’m disagreeing with you, criticizing you or doubt you one bit, but I’m just amazed anyone would pay $32/month or even $20/month to this guy or the vast majority of people on OF, especially for what you’re describing. Really nothing is worth that much, especially when some of the hottest performers on there allegedly charge between $3-$10 month. Same with similar sites, and then, don’t forget, you can see artsy stuff and butt pics for free on Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, Tiktok, and the site to end them all, which includes full frontal nudity, sex, and so on, Twitter.