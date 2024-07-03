Tyler Posey’s gay confession, our next queer rom-com star & all the new LGBTQ+ releases this week

Need a boost to get over Hump Day?The Hot Sheet is Queerty’s midweek pop culture catch-up, highlighting the entertainment stories everyone’s talking about, the ones you might’ve missed, and the notable LGBTQ+ film & TV releases in the days ahead.Here’s everything you need to stay in-the-know:
What To Watch This Week
Babes — Now Available (VOD): Beloved queer Broad City broad Ilana Glazer writes and stars in this R-rated pregnancy comedy alongside Michelle Buteau, directed by Pamela Adlon.
Chestnut — Now Available (VOD): The summer after college graduation, Annie (Stranger Things‘ Natalia Dyer) gets tangled up in a love affair with a man and a woman in this romantic drama.
Conversion — Now Available (VOD): A bracing, eye-opening look at the realities of conversion therapy in America, as told by its survivors—including Drag Race alum Dusty Ray Bottoms.
Hummingbirds — Now Streaming (PBS): Two young, queer activist filmmakers tell their own coming-of-age story on the Texas/Mexico border in this one-of-a-kind documentary.
Down In The Valley — July 5 (Starz): Best known as P-Valley‘s “Uncle Clifford,” Nicco Annan takes audiences on a tour of the real Deep South in this travel docuseries.
Culture Catch-Up
THE DATING GAME:Netflix‘s The Boyfriend—Japan’s first same-sex reality dating series—begins streaming next week, and along with an official new trailer, we finally have our first look at the nine cast members who are all… well, total boyfriend material! [Queerty]
POWERING UP: Ahead of their villainous turn in the superhero blockbuster Deadpool & Wolverine, Emma Corrin‘s got a must-read GQ profile in which they get real about how the industry used their identity as a “weapon” when they came out as nonbinary in 2021. [GQ]
GET (SUR)REAL:The Surreal Life (and we say this lovingly) might be the peak of “trash TV,” and it’s coming back this summer with a new cast that includes out Olympian Johnny Weir, Real Housewife Kim Zolciak, Tom Hanks’ rapping son Chet, and queer Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey, who admits in the trailer that his first guy he hooked up with was a male sex worker. Oh, it’s about to get juicy!
GIMME MOORE: Netflix has added some major names to the second season of its dark fantasy hit The Sandman, including Pose star Indya Moore as Wanda, a fan favorite character from Neil Gaiman’s original comic book series, who has been recognized as one of the first-ever trans characters in mainstream comics. [Tudum]
MULTI-PLAYER: In its newest expansion pack, popular reality simulator game The Sims4 is getting “Lovestruck” with romantic new gameplay options like dating apps, Sim turn-ons & turn-offs, and even polyamory! [INTO]
DRAG QUEENS SAVE THE WORLD: In this especially concerning election year, drag superstars Alaska, Ben de la Crème, Jinkx Monsoon, Monét X Change, Peppermint, and Willam have joined forces to form the form the Drag PAC in an effort to “mobilize Gen Z voters, champion LGBTQ+ rights and work to end anti-trans and anti-drag laws across the US.” Check out their first PSA below:
MUY CALIENTE: Need to freshen up those playlists? We’ve got just what you’re looking for: Here are 10 queer up-and-coming Latin pop artists—including Brandon White, San Cha, & Renee Goust—with some absolutely fire bangers that’ll help you have a Hot Latin Summer [Queerty]
NEVER TOO LATE: On the very last day of Pride Month, late-night TV host Amber Ruffin (formerly of her very own The Amber Ruffin Show on Peacock) came out as queer, writing, “Be proud of who you are, little babies! I know I am! And I can’t wait to be discriminated against for a new reason!!” Welcome to the family, Amber! [LGBTQNation]
THE FORCE IS STRONG WITH THIS ONE: Disney+’s queer-inclusive Star Wars series The Acolyte gets that Manny Jacinto is so hot he has the power to take down empires. The actor’s shirtless scenes in the latest episode alone have the collective internet’s mind jumping to light-speed.
FESTIVAL SEASON:Queer Rhapsody, a new LGBTQ+ film fest, is set to make waves in Los Angeles later this month, with an eclectic slate of projects including Fawzia Mizra’s queer rom-com The Queen Of My Dreams, an evolutionary biology doc narrated by Elliot Page, Baby Reindeer breakout Nava Mau‘s new short film, and art doc Ask Any Buddy, composed entirely of vintage gay adult films. [Los Angeles Times]
OUT IN THE RING: Gay pro wrestler Terrance Griep—a.k.a. Tommy “SpiderBaby” Saturday—has officially retired, hanging up his boots and boars and saying goodbye after 21 years in the ring. [OutSports]
BOYS OF SUMMER: Indie comedy Big Boys is the perfect feel-good summer treat to help you beat the heat over the upcoming holiday weekend. In the film, teen Jamie (Isaac Krasner) packs up for a camping trip in the California mountains with his cousin Allie (Dora Madison) only to realize he might be crushing on her charming boyfriend, Dan (David Johnson III). Now that writer-director Corey Sherman’s crowd-pleasing feature debut is available via all major digital/On Demand platforms, Queerty is thrilled to share this exclusive preview clip, in which Jamie fantasizes about an older version of himself (Jack De Sanz) meeting up with Dan in a campground bathroom:
ONLY GIRL IN THE WORLD: As if bringing out Troye Sivan bringing out (a shirtless) Ross Lynch for a performance of “One Of Your Girls” on a tour stop in London wasn’t enough, Lynch’s recent flirty comment on the pop star’s Insta nearly made us faint. We ‘ship them so hard! [INTO]
I DO!: We were already excited for Fire Island filmmaker Andrew Ahn’s new spin on Ang Lee’s The Wedding Banquet, co-starring Bowen Yang, Lily Gladstone, and Kelly Marie Tran. But it was only when production wrapped this weekend that we finally learned Korean star Han Gi-Chan would play the romantic lead—and he’s a total dreamboat!
In Tubi’s wild reality series House Of Heat, adult content creators are brought together under one roof in an effort to help one another grow their following on social media. But what’s that saying about “too many cooks”? Things get dramatic—and fast—especially as these stars learn: If they can’t handle the Heat, the might have to get out of the House!
In the new episode dropping this Thursday, resident gay couple Koaty and Summer Blayne’s relationship comes to a tense crossroads—can their love survive the heat? In this Queerty exclusive, check out a preview clip of what’s to come, and then scroll down below for Koaty & Sumner’s thoughts on life in the House.
What did you all learn about yourselves while in the house?
“Living in the House Of Heat was an eye-opening experience for both of us. We discovered our resilience and strength in ways we never imagined. Being in a house full of strong personalities forced us to navigate intense situations and stand our ground while staying true to ourselves. We also learned the importance of vulnerability and open communication. This journey wasn’t just about drama; it was about real emotional breakthroughs and deepening our relationships. Watching our journey will show you that even in the most intense environments, there’s room for personal and relational growth. It’s all about navigating the chaos and emerging stronger, and trust us, you won’t want to miss how it all unfolds!”
Why do you think queer audiences would love the show?
“Queer audiences are going to absolutely love House Of Heat because it’s more than just a reality show; it’s a celebration of our community’s diversity and strength. The show brings together a mix of characters from all walks of life, each bringing their own stories, challenges, and triumphs. You’ll see us supporting each other, facing off in conflicts, and growing in ways that are incredibly empowering. It’s packed with drama, yes, but also with moments of genuine connection and understanding. The authenticity and depth of the show are what make it special. Plus, the diversity in the cast means that everyone will find someone they can relate to. It’s a powerful reminder of the strength and beauty of our community. Tune in and join us on this wild, emotional, and incredibly rewarding journey!”
House Of Heat is now streaming exclusively on Tubi!
