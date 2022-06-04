instastuds

Tyson Beckford’s serve, Matteo Lane’s pasta, & Matthew Camp’s wool socks

By

This week Colton Haynes opened up about that ancient homoerotic photo shoot, twink-flavored ice cream hit the shelves, and a queer Asian revolution kicked off in Hollywood. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Tyson Beckford served.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tyson C.Beckford (@tysoncbeckford)

Lucas Bitencourt sunned his thighs.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lucas Bitencourt (@lucas_bitencourt)

Kevin McHale stayed in Amsterdam.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kevin McHale (@kevinmchale)

Matteo Lane made pasta.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Matteo Lane (@matteolane)

Chris Salvatore dropped his towel.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chris Salvatore (@chrissalvatore)

Gus Kenworthy drank a Cann.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by gus kenworthy (@guskenworthy)

John Halbach showed off his fur.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by John Halbach (@johnhalbach)

Matthew Camp removed his socks.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Matthew Camp (@matthewcamp)

Titanius Maximus looked up.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Titanius Maximus (@titaniusmaximus)

Max Emerson walked the dog.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Max Emerson (@maxisms)

Miles McMillan checked the view.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miles McMillan (@milesmcmillan)

Nath Henry heated things up.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nath Henry (@nathanhgshore)

Prince Royce hung around.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Prince Royce (@princeroyce)

Ricky Martin worked from home.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin)

Christian C. tanned with the plants.

Cameron Dallas got to work.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cameron Dallas (@camerondallas)

Ashley Mckenzie stayed on doggy duty.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ashley Mckenzie OLY (@ashleyjudo)

Wilson Cruz did yoga.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73)

Yona Knight-Wisdom made dinner.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yona Knight-Wisdom (@yonakw)

And Joey Graceffa picked flowers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Joey Graceffa (@joeygraceffa)