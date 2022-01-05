UFC fighter Sean Strickland literally cannot stop saying dumb things

Ultimate Fighting Championship competitor Sean Strickland has a serious case of chronic foot-in-mouth disease, as evidenced by a series of comments about LGBTQ people and women.

His most disgusting comment came in response to a fan’s question on Twitter who asked if he’d rather “have a gay son or a thot daughter.”

“If I had a gay son I would think I failed as a man to create such weakness,” Strickland replied. “If I had a whore for a daughter I’d think she just wanted to be like her dad lol!!”

— Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) December 27, 2021

The message drew immediate backlash, with commenters calling out Strickland’s blatant and shameless homophobia.

“Hate to break it to you, but you’ve already failed as a man,” gay lawyer Ari Cohen replied.

— Ari Cohn (@AriCohn) December 28, 2021

“Man’s head is filled with mashed potatoes and doubts about his sexuality,” another person posited.

After receiving hundreds of critical comments, Strickland responded with an eye-rolling message of “support” for gay people.

“LISTEN gay men are great, i support them and their choices. freedom!” he wrote. “Gay guys have it made. Most gay guys I know are always happy. They all just get to hang with buddies all day and have sex.. us straight men, we’re fucked… we gotta do some serious work to get laid. Not fair.”

— Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) December 27, 2021

And after that didn’t go over too well, either, he came back with yet another tweet, adding some transphobia into the mix:

“I have been getting some hate for that gay son joke. You beta males need to calm the fuck down, this isn’t your college you’re not going to get laid here by a ‘zi’ or iit’ by being a little bitch. It’s ok this is a safe place. Untuck your balls you’re allowed to be a ‘he’ here.”

— Dylan (@Dylan4Left) December 28, 2021

The previous week, Strickland asked his fans if they’d ever “hit on a lesbian girl before?”, before writing:

“I have, it’s F**KING HARD. what is your BEST pick up line when hitting on a lesbian??? ‘Hey wanna hang, I hate my father too’. I have never succeeded to say the least lol! Open for suggestions.”

— Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) December 23, 2021

The same day, he said he was a “big supporter of the lbtqxyz community,” adding, “You have no idea how many women I’ve turned lesbian. You’re f**king welcome.”