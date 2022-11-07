what a joke

Ugh. Dave Chappelle is about to say some transphobic garbage on ‘SNL’, isn’t he?

Saturday Night Live has its ups and downs with the queer community. For every Yang/McKinnon-infused “Pride Month Song“, there’s an equal and opposite Michael Che “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tuck” moment.

Apparently, the height of a Megan Thee Stallion host/musical guest double-billing last month has warranted a big swing in the other direction.

Dave Chappelle, a once pretty universally respected comedian, pivoted hard into queerphobia a few years ago and hasn’t looked back since. Ever since his Netflix special The Closer in 2021, it seems to be the only material that gets him any attention, and he seems more than happy with it.

Following this announcement, folks are bracing for another wave of prime-time transphobia as the J.K. Rowling of standup prepares to hit the stage.

The replies to his hosting announcement on Twitter were quickly flooded with folks posting a photo of Don Cheadle in his “Protect Trans Kids” shirt from his SNL appearance in 2019.

 Other responses have included bringing up past problematic hosts of the show and noting how the week’s musical guest is now being totally overlooked:

Folks are also noting that this move is coming just six episodes into the tenure of the show’s first featured non-binary cast member, Molly Kearney:

Wishing all the luck in the world to them, Bowen Yang, and Punkie Johnson for whatever queerphobic mess comes out of Chappelle’s mouth on Saturday.