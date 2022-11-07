Ugh. Dave Chappelle is about to say some transphobic garbage on ‘SNL’, isn’t he?

Saturday Night Live has its ups and downs with the queer community. For every Yang/McKinnon-infused “Pride Month Song“, there’s an equal and opposite Michael Che “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tuck” moment.

Apparently, the height of a Megan Thee Stallion host/musical guest double-billing last month has warranted a big swing in the other direction.

This Saturday’s show is bound to be some mess:

next week’s show! pic.twitter.com/yyWCsszXDw — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 6, 2022

Dave Chappelle, a once pretty universally respected comedian, pivoted hard into queerphobia a few years ago and hasn’t looked back since. Ever since his Netflix special The Closer in 2021, it seems to be the only material that gets him any attention, and he seems more than happy with it.

Following this announcement, folks are bracing for another wave of prime-time transphobia as the J.K. Rowling of standup prepares to hit the stage.

The replies to his hosting announcement on Twitter were quickly flooded with folks posting a photo of Don Cheadle in his “Protect Trans Kids” shirt from his SNL appearance in 2019.

Check the replies, we really mean flooded:

Other responses have included bringing up past problematic hosts of the show and noting how the week’s musical guest is now being totally overlooked:

Seriously SNL?

You’re already struggling to be relevant to a new generation and you’ll just trot out guests that proudly declare how much you hate various minorities, too? https://t.co/CjApH9l4R9 — Crystal Frasier (@AmazonChique) November 6, 2022

Feels like it would’ve been pretty easy to not do this. There are a lot of celebrities https://t.co/BgpQCUJhw0 — . (@intothecrevasse) November 6, 2022

I love SNL. I’ve been a fan all my life. But having Dave Chappelle on as host is not the move. You have your first non-binary cast member ever and then you book an proud and open transphobe. What a disappointment. — Sean Altly (@SeanAltly) November 6, 2022

chappelle reputation is so godawful that nobody even CARES that Black Star is reuniting lmfao one of the most beloved supergroups in hip hop performing after an 11 yr long hiatus & ppl not even noticing cuz the other guy on stage just been talking so much shit abt trans ppl LOL https://t.co/88jtXsUuZM — UNshadowbanned era (@LeftAtLondon) November 6, 2022

It’s so easy to not bring transphobic Dave Chappelle on the show. Why did you do it anyway? — Halley Gardner (@HalleyGardnerd) November 6, 2022

Enough of the Dave Chappelle jumpscares https://t.co/4GVn5lD286 — Ben! 🐀 (@Benimated) November 6, 2022

willing to bet the opening monologue will be about an interaction with a trans person that didn’t really happen https://t.co/3hMUVLVy6n — Blake ™ (@NeilNevins) November 6, 2022

Without batting an eye, SNL has also been hosted by Donald Trump and Elon Musk. When people show you who they are etc … https://t.co/MLIbiiOu9L — The Call is Coming from Inside the Nash (@Nash076) November 6, 2022

Sigh. Just exactly what no one needs right now. https://t.co/zL8XCqlxQk — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) November 6, 2022

No skits no bits just Dave vaping and reading the new JK Rowling book out loud https://t.co/6EdfNdsdNa — toasty (@toastydigital) November 6, 2022

Folks are also noting that this move is coming just six episodes into the tenure of the show’s first featured non-binary cast member, Molly Kearney:

Wonder how SNL’s first nonbinary castmember this season must feel about them platforming Dave Chappelle next week. Disappointing but not surprising. Feeling for Molly Kearney right now — JULIA! (@S0UNDOFMETAL) November 6, 2022

Wishing all the luck in the world to them, Bowen Yang, and Punkie Johnson for whatever queerphobic mess comes out of Chappelle’s mouth on Saturday.