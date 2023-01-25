Uh-oh… bad news for Madonna fans

Madonna has temporarily scrapped plans to make a movie about the early years of her career.

Variety exclusively revealed the news last night. Madonna was set to direct the project herself. Actress Julia Garner (Ozark) was reportedly cast to play the singer, and the project was being developed in conjunction with Universal Pictures.

Julia Garner (Photo: Shutterstock(

According to Variety, Universal is no longer working on the movie and the project has been indefinitely shelved while Madonna concentrates on her ‘Celebration’ greatest hits tour.

Insiders claim Madonna is still intent on making the movie at some stage. However, her focus this year will be the tour.

News of the Madonna biopic first emerged in 2020. Madonna posted photos of herself working on a script with Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody (Juno). When Cody dropped out of the project, she was replaced by Erin Cressida Wilson.

Actresses considered for the main role had to go through a grueling week-long audition process that involved testing their choreography and performance skills.

The ‘Celebration’ tour

Madonna announced last week a world tour to mark 40 years since the release of her debut album. The tour will be a greatest-hits package. It kicks off July 15 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena. Bob the Drag Queen will be special guest on all the dates.

Some of the dates sold out quickly. This prompted an announcement earlier this week of additional concerts.

Madonna will now play a fourth night at Madison Square Garden in New York on August 27, and third and fourth shows at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on September 30 and October 1.

She also added second stops in Cologne and Berlin to the European run on November 16 and 29, respectively.

The full list of dates is below.

Sat July 15 2023 – VANCOUVER British Columbia – Rogers Arena (Canada)

Tue July 18 2023 – SEATTLE Washington – Climate Pledge Arena (USA)

Wed July 19 2023 – SEATTLE Washington – Climate Pledge Arena (USA)

Sat July 22 2023 – PHOENIX Arizona – Footprint Center (Former Phoenix Suns Arena) (USA)

Tue July 25 2023 – DENVER Colorado – Ball Arena (USA)

Thu July 27 2023 – TULSA Oklahoma – BOK Center (USA)

Sun July 30 2023 – SAINT PAUL Minnesota – Xcel Energy Center (USA)

Wed August 02 2023 – CLEVELAND Ohio – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (USA)

Sat August 05 2023 – DETROIT Michigan – Little Caesars Arena (USA)

Mon August 07 2023 – PITTSBURGH Pennsylvania – PPG Paints Arena (USA)

Wed August 09 2023 – CHICAGO Illinois – United Center (USA)

Thu August 10 2023 – CHICAGO Illinois – United Center (USA)

Sun August 13 2023 – TORONTO Ontario – Scotiabank Arena (Canada)

Mon August 14 2023 – TORONTO Ontario – Scotiabank Arena (Canada)

Sat August 19 2023 – MONTREAL Quebec – Centre Bell (Canada)

Sun August 20 2023 – MONTREAL Quebec – Centre Bell (Canada)

Wed August 23 2023 – NEW YORK New York – Madison Square Garden (USA)

Thu August 24 2023 – NEW YORK New York – Madison Square Garden (USA)

Sat August 26 2023 – NEW YORK New York – Madison Square Garden (USA)

Sun August 27 2023 – NEW YORK New York – Madison Square Garden (USA)

Wed August 30 2023 – BOSTON Massachusetts – TD Garden (USA)

Thu August 31 2023 – BOSTON Massachusetts – TD Garden (USA)

Sat September 02 2023 – WASHINGTON District Of Columbia – Capital One Arena (USA)

Tue September 05 2023 – ATLANTA Georgia – State Farm Arena (USA)

Thu September 07 2023 – TAMPA Florida – Amalie Arena (USA)

Sat September 09 2023 – MIAMI Florida – Miami-Dade Arena (Former FTX and American Airlines Arena) (USA)

Sun September 10 2023 – MIAMI Florida – Miami-Dade Arena (Former FTX and American Airlines Arena) (USA)

Wed September 13 2023 – HOUSTON Texas – Toyota Center (USA)

Thu September 14 2023 – HOUSTON Texas – Toyota Center (USA)

Mon September 18 2023 – DALLAS Texas – American Airlines Center (USA)

Tue September 19 2023 – DALLAS Texas – American Airlines Center (USA)

Thu September 21 2023 – AUSTIN Texas – Moody Center ATX (USA)

Fri September 22 2023 – AUSTIN Texas – Moody Center ATX (USA)

Wed September 27 2023 – LOS ANGELES California – Crypto.com Arena (USA)

Thu September 28 2023 – LOS ANGELES California – Crypto.com Arena (USA)

Sat September 30 2023 – LOS ANGELES California – Crypto.com Arena (USA)

Sun October 01 2023 – LOS ANGELES California – Crypto.com Arena (USA)

Wed October 04 2023 – SAN FRANCISCO California – Chase Center (USA)

Thu October 05 2023 – SAN FRANCISCO California – Chase Center (USA)

Sat October 07 2023 – LAS VEGAS Nevada – T-Mobile Arena (USA)

Sun October 08 2023 – LAS VEGAS Nevada – T-Mobile Arena (USA)

Sat October 14 2023 – LONDON O2 Arena

Sun October 15 2023 – LONDON O2 Arena

Tue October 17 2023 – LONDON O2 Arena

Wed October 18 2023 – LONDON O2 Arena

Sat October 21 2023 – ANTWERP Sportpaleis (Belgium)

Sun October 22 2023 – ANTWERP Sportpaleis (Belgium)

Wed October 25 2023 – COPENHAGEN Royal Arena (Denmark)

Sat October 28 2023 – STOCKHOLM Tele2 Arena (Sweden)

Wed November 01 2023 – BARCELONA Palau Sant Jordi (Spain)

Thu November 02 2023 – BARCELONA Palau Sant Jordi (Spain)

Mon November 06 2023 – LISBON Altice Arena (Portugal)

Sun November 12 2023 – PARIS Accor Arena (France)

Mon November 13 2023 – PARIS Accor Arena (France)

Wed November 15 2023 – COLOGNE Lanxess Arena (Germany)

Thu November 16 2023 – COLOGNE Lanxess Arena (Germany)

Sun November 19 2023 – PARIS Accor Arena (France)

Thu November 23 2023 – MILAN Mediolanum Forum (Italy)

Sat November 25 2023 – MILAN Mediolanum Forum (Italy)

Tue November 28 2023 – BERLIN Mercedes Benz Arena (Germany)

Wed November 29 2023 – BERLIN Mercedes Benz Arena (Germany)

Fri December 01 2023 – AMSTERDAM Ziggo Dome (Netherlands)

Sat December 02 2023 – AMSTERDAM Ziggo Dome (Netherlands)