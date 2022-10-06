Uh-oh… more bad news for Herschel Walker

Despite the best efforts of his campaign team and far-right MAGA cultists, Herschel Walker’s bad week appears to be getting worse.

As previously reported, on Monday, the Daily Beast ran an explosive story on how the anti-abortion, Senate candidate in Georgia allegedly paid for a former girlfriend to have a termintation in 2009.

After that story broke, Herschel’s homosexual “don’t call me gay” son, Christian, took to Twitter to blast his father as a liar and hypocrite.

Former football star Herschel slammed the Daily Beast story as a “flat-out lie”. He said the same when quizzed by Sean Hannity about the allegations.

Herschel criticized the Daily Beast for using an “anonymous” source. He told Fox News yesterday, “Everyone is anonymous, everyone is leaking, and they want you to confess or something. It shows how desperate they are right now. They see me as a big threat.”

He said he had not figured out the identity of the woman making the allegations.

.@HerschelWalker joins to clear up accusations his son, Christian Walker, made about his past. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/CQslRabsEx — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) October 5, 2022

Some of his defenders took the same tact, blasting the Daily Beast for offering anonymity to its sources.

Bannon brings on ‘Faith & Freedom’ Chair Ralph Reed to run cover for Herschel with evangelicals, just as he did for Trump in 2016: “This is an anonymous allegation. That appears on a liberal website using sourcing that would not meet the scrutiny of any reputable news organiz.” pic.twitter.com/N43HLMPvF1 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) October 5, 2022

In response, the Daily Beast posted a follow-up story yesterday. It revealed the girlfriend who had the abortion is also the mother of one of Herschel Walker’s other four kids.

We’re guessing that should slightly narrow the field down for Herschel if he is genuinely at a loss as to her identity.

The woman still wishes to keep her name out of the public eye but sounds majorly unhappy. She told the Daily Beast she had the abortion in 2009 and then chose to have the child the second time she fell pregnant, a few years later.

She says Herschel, “didn’t accept responsibility for the kid we did have together, and now he isn’t accepting responsibility for the one that we didn’t have.”

“That says so much about how he views the role of women in childbirth, versus his own. And now he wants to take that choice away from other women and couples entirely.

“I don’t think there’s anywhere in the Bible where it says ‘have four kids with four different women while you’re with another woman.’ Or where it praises not being a present parent.”

Herschel Walker says God has saved him

Perhaps in an attempt to counteract this week’s bad press, Herschel Walker issued a new campaign advert yesterday. In it, he presents himself as someone who has previously battled mental health issues. He says God helped him overcome his past problems.

“As everyone knows, I had a real battle with mental health .. By the grace of God, I’ve overcome it… I’m Herschel Walker, saved by grace.”

For by Grace you have been saved… it is the gift of God. — Ephesians 2:8 Choose FAITH over fear… don’t run away and hide from problems; face them head-on, with HIS strength, and you will overcome. No weapon formed against me shall prosper! pic.twitter.com/nbAT8xBB9D — Team Herschel (@TeamHerschel) October 5, 2022

Herschel Walker is up against Democratic Sen. Raphael G. Warnock in Georgia in the upcoming midterms. Opinion polls had them pretty evenly matched up until this week.

However, a poll Tuesday night by InsiderAdvantage/FOX 5, after the abortion story broke, showed Warnock pulling three points ahead of Walker: 47% against 44%.

Some political pundits say Republicans are counting on a win in Georgia to help them secure a Senate Majority.

Christian Walker offers blunt advice to his dad

Meanwhile, son Christian had returned to Twitter with another message that everyone assumes is aimed at papa.

“Wear a condom, damn,” he tweeted yesterday.