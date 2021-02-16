Uh-oh! Lindsey Graham is in trouble… Like, BIG trouble

This just in, folx: Lindsey Graham has landed a supporting role in Donald Trump‘s latest legal drama.

Prosecutors in Georgia announced that they’ve opened a criminal investigation into whether the ex-president tried to overturn the state’s election results and how Graham may have helped him, and the evidence against the two cohorts is pretty damning.

The investigation is being led by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is specifically looking at a call Graham made to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger back in November to casually inquire about how they might toss out legally cast ballots for Joe Biden, who won the state by 11,779 votes.

According to Raffensperger, Graham personally called him to ask if he could find a sneaky way to dump all the mail-in ballots from certain (read: Democrat-leaning) Georgia counties and tip the state, and its 16 electoral votes, to Trump.

Raffensperger, a Republican, was reportedly “stunned” by the call and refused to entertain the idea.

Now, an insider with the Fulton County prosecutor’s investigation tells the Washington Post that Graham’s conversation with Raffensperger will “be looked at” to determine whether he committed a felony or any other crimes.

Vox reports:

[Georgia law] makes it a crime to solicit another person to commit a felony “with intent that another person engage in conduct constituting a felony.” …Someone convicted of soliciting a felony in Georgia “shall be punished by imprisonment for not less than one nor more than three years” (although the penalty can be higher if they solicit a crime punishable by life in prison or by death). Additionally, Georgia law makes it a crime to engage in “criminal solicitation to commit election fraud.”

Last month, Graham admitted to the call to Raffensperger, but he insisted he was just trying to “protect the integrity of mail-in voting” and said any accusations of criminal behavior against him were “ridiculous.”

In response to Willis investigating the call, a spokesperson for the senator declared the whole thing a politically-motivated hit job.

“Sen. Graham was asking about how the signature verification process worked,” the spokesperson said. “He never asked the secretary of state to disqualify a ballot cast by anyone. The timing on this is also quite curious. It seems to be a less than transparent effort to marginalize anyone who helps President Trump.”

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.