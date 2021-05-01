UK queer rights groups protest over anti-transgender, gay “charity”

Queer rights groups in the United Kingdom have called on the government to revoke the tax-exempt charity status of a gay organization devoted to the oppression of transgender people.

PinkNews reports the LGB Alliance won tax-exempt status last week from the Charity Commission for England and Wales, a government regulatory agency in charge of charity groups. The LGB Alliance defines its mission “as asserting the right of lesbians, bisexuals and gay men to define themselves as same-sex attracted,” and dedicates itself to blocking “attempts to introduce confusion between biological sex and the notion of gender.”

The granting of tax-exempt status to the LGB Alliance met with wide backlash. More than 50 queer rights charities have signed a letter urging the Charity Commission to revoke the group’s charity status immediately. The signatories include Pride organizers in London, Brighton, Exmouth, Warickshire, Oxford, Cornwall, Coventry, Northern Ireland and Portsmouth, Drag Queen Story Time UK, as well as a number of LGBTQ radio stations and various queer sexual health groups.

“Our member Prides have always stood with the trans communities and always will,” the letter reads. “We will continue our ongoing fight for visibility, unity and equality for all. Trans rights are human rights. Together as one.”

Though the LGB Alliance has denied that it promotes anti-transgender views, the group has promoted conversion therapy for transgender people, supported anti-transgender legislation, and praised court decisions that would make it harder for transgender children to receive medical treatment. The group has also claimed that opposition to same-sex marriage is not homophobic, and accused transgender people of trying to erase gay people from existence. The group also has ties to alt-right fringe groups, including the Heritage Foundation which has long opposed LGBTQ equality.