UK teen who killed his boyfriend gets 28 years for murder

Matthew Mason, a UK man who killed his 15-year-old boyfriend, will serve 28 years in prison for murder.
The story began in 2019, when a then 18-year-old Mason met 15-year old Alex Rodda on Instagram. The two began a covert sexual relationship which dissolved when Rodda threatened to tell Mason’s girlfriend about their affair. Mason claims he first paid Rodda £2,000 over a three week period to keep the relationship secret. When that didn’t satisfy the younger man, Mason resorted to deadly force.
Mason lured Rodda into a wooded area outside Ashley, near Altrincham, on December 12, 2019. Once there, he proceeded to beat the 15-year-old to death with a wrench. Rodda’s body was discovered the following day.
Now The Guardian reports that Mason received a fierce rebuke from the judge in his case, along with his 28-year sentence.
“This was carefully planned and ruthlessly carried out, showing no empathy and a callous disregard for Alex, his family and friends,” the judge said at sentencing.
In court, Mason had alleged that Rodda lured him into the relationship–a claim undermined by sexual videos Mason had sent to Rodda. Prosecutors also claim that Rodda was struck at least 15 times with the wrench in an attack they deemed “brutal.”
2 Comments
Donston
Even when discussing serious shit, this site still leans towards clickbait headlines. We don’t really know if this guy saw the victim as his “boyfriend”.
These types of stories do highlight how the importance of “queer” education and acceptance at a young age, the importance of mental health issues for youth (both parties seemed to have “issues”, especially the murderer of course), and the importance of knowing the gender, romantic, sexual, emotional, commitment spectrum. It also highlights how dangerous it is to catch feelings when you date closeted people and allow yourself to be a side-piece/fetish. Though I get that with teens emotions always get in the way.
Vince
At least it’s not say 20 years ago. Mason would’ve just claimed he was defending himself and every jury would’ve let him off the hook and probably got him counseling for the ordeal.