Unapologetic Fire Island partier completely loses it, blasts “tattletales” in unhinged video

Despite being in the middle of a worsening pandemic that has, so far, killed 135,000 Americans and counting, thousands of revelers flocked to Fire Island last weekend to party for the 4th of July.
Giancarlo Albanese drew criticism when shared photo from a Fire Island event, along with the caption: “F*ck Your mask. F*ck your social distancing. F*ck your vaccine. F*ck your eugenics. Kiss my a**hole if you think I’m an a**.”
Fuck the New World Order. Fuck Agenda 21. Fuck Your mask. Fuck your social distancing. Fuck your vaccine. Fuck your eugenics. Kiss my asshole if you think Im an ass?????? #fireisland #summer #nyc #newyork #fireislandpines #party #beachlife #beachparty #ocean #moonlight #rave #covid9 #coronavirus #wwg1wga #qanon #id2020 #agenda21 #agenda21depopulationplan #newworldorder
Later, it was reported that Giancarlo’s mother is immunocompromised and currently going through chemotherapy, and his father is still recovering from open-heart surgery, putting both of them at high risk for severe illness and possibly death should they contract COVID-19. Not only that, but Giancarlo lives with them.
At least, he did until someone alleging to be his brother claimed on social media that he had been kicked out of the house for his reckless behavior.
Queerty reached out to Giancarlo for comment earlier this week, but we never heard back from him. Then yesterday, he posted a rambling 13-minute video blasting his critics, who he calls “tattletales,” and spewing conspiracy theories about how coronavirus was “lab-made” to cause “mass hysteria.”
“Paranoia, hysteria and fear that has crippled the world,” he wrote in the caption. “During these times, let us not hate or fear our friends families and neighbors for a Lab Made virus! Say NO to the agenda, Predictive Programming and Fear Mongering!”
In the video, Giancarlo doesn’t mention anything about being evicted from his parents’ house, but he does say he has “nothing to be sorry for” before launching into a truly bizarre rant about how the coronavirus pandemic is just a bunch of “bullsh*t.”
“The world has been consumed by mass hysteria and paranoia on an unprecedented scale right now,” he says, adding that he refuses to fall for any of it.
“We’re not going to fall for the lab-made virus, we’re not going to fall for the mass-media marketing campaign that’s been going on because it’s all bullsh*t, every single ounce of it.”
Then he accuses the people who doxed him of being “tattletales.”
“You guys need to grow up!” he raged. “You honestly need to grow up!”
??Please Watch Until the end! Personal response to the mass paranoia, hysteria and fear that has crippled the world. During these times, let us not hate or fear our friends families and neighbors for a Lab Made virus! Say NO to the agenda, Predictive Programming and Fear Mongering! #newworldorder #agenda21 #predictiveprogramming #hollywood #massmedia #fakenews #coronavirus #covid19 #coronavírus #qanon #Qarmy #WWG1WGA #wwg1wgaworldwide #wwg1wga?? #thegreatawakeningworldwide #darktolight #love #conciousness #america #covid #pandemic #nwo #instadaily #instagood #conspiracytheory #falseflag
Cam
Fox News, Breitbart, Daily Caller, etc… have a lot to answer for.
What an idiot this guy is.
Paul Nadolski
Everyone who intentionally spreads COVID-19 deserves to die a long, agonizing death from it. I’m fed up with crybabies not wanting to do the absolute minimum necessary to stop its’ spread. God knows our government isn’t ever going to do a damned thing about it!
Chrisk
So the corona virus pandemic is just fake news yet you still believe it was man made in a laboratory.
He’s got so many conspiracy theories whirling around in his head he can’t even think straight.
WSnyder
Manga Cum Laude from the Trump School of Social Media. Double down, deflect, contrive and take no personal responsibility. Ramble passionately with a word-salad of meaninglessness. Change the story from your failures to your f*cked up messaging. Sprinkle with a dash of anti-government conspiracies no matter how stupid they sound because once people talk about them, they forget your stupidity that started it all. Wait for the News cycle to shift. Rinse and repeat until no ones talking about how you are just an moron.
Aromaeus
He is deranged, please stop giving him attention.
toronto
I looked up the word `Shallow`in the dictionary, and I was not surprised this guys picture was in the description