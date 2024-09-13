Uncover the hidden queer history of Old Hollywood with these streaming docs

Image Credit: ‘Tab Hunter Confidential,’ The Film Collaborative

In select theaters this week is Studio One Forever, directed by Marc Saltarelli, is a fabulous new documentary about Studio One, a gay nightclub in West Hollywood that opened in 1974. The critically acclaimed documentary tells the story of the legendary disco—housed in the same building where the cameras for The Wizard Of Oz were once made—where gays and some of the town’s biggest stars intermingled.

The secret gay Hollywood is a fascinating subject; with mainstream queer films at the fore more than ever, it’s easy to forget there was a time where a movie studio wouldn’t touch a gay-themed film with a 10-foot pole (no pun intended). But even during the Golden Age, a number of queer stars & stories managed to carve a path for themselves, even if their truths wouldn’t be told for many decades still.

With that in mind, read on for documentaries about Hollywood’s queer history to stream this weekend.