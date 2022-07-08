Underground wrestler Lobo Gris is ready to put you in a headlock you’ll never want to escape

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wrestle Lobo Gris (@wrestlethewolf)

Lobo Gris (Spanish for Grey Wolf) is a 29-year-old Latino underground wrestler who has become a favorite in outlets like UCW Wrestling, Muscleboy Wrestling, and BG East.

Based in Tlaquepaque, Mexico — a southern region in the southwestern city of Guadalajara — Gris enjoys submission wrestling, the kind of matches that only end when a competitor taps out. He also enjoys pro-wrestling, the showy and somewhat acrobatic ring matches where fighters agree to trade flashy holds while taking on the role of the punishing heel or the hapless jobber.

Related: PHOTOS: Meet Evan Saint, the long-haired indie wrestler who just came out

Outside of the ring, Lobo Gris enjoys cosplaying and has an interest in furries, video gaming, and bara, the gay Japanese comic art style that typically features big-bodied men being affectionate or preparing to battle one another.

While he’s got the muscles and the moves to give experienced wrestlers a handful on the match, he’s also fun-loving, delightfully dorky, and bilingual in English and Spanish, providing any guy a well-matched mano-y-mano meetup, in or outside of the ring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wrestle Lobo Gris (@wrestlethewolf)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dexter Glitch (@dexterglitch)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rocky Sparks (@rockysparks625)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wrestle Lobo Gris (@wrestlethewolf)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wrestle Lobo Gris (@wrestlethewolf)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wrestle Lobo Gris (@wrestlethewolf)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wrestle Lobo Gris (@wrestlethewolf)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wrestle Lobo Gris (@wrestlethewolf)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wrestle Lobo Gris (@wrestlethewolf)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wrestle Lobo Gris (@wrestlethewolf)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wrestle Lobo Gris (@wrestlethewolf)