Underground wrestler Lobo Gris is ready to put you in a headlock you’ll never want to escape

Lobo Gris (Spanish for Grey Wolf) is a 29-year-old Latino underground wrestler who has become a favorite in outlets like UCW Wrestling, Muscleboy Wrestling, and BG East.
Based in Tlaquepaque, Mexico — a southern region in the southwestern city of Guadalajara — Gris enjoys submission wrestling, the kind of matches that only end when a competitor taps out. He also enjoys pro-wrestling, the showy and somewhat acrobatic ring matches where fighters agree to trade flashy holds while taking on the role of the punishing heel or the hapless jobber.
Outside of the ring, Lobo Gris enjoys cosplaying and has an interest in furries, video gaming, and bara, the gay Japanese comic art style that typically features big-bodied men being affectionate or preparing to battle one another.
While he’s got the muscles and the moves to give experienced wrestlers a handful on the match, he’s also fun-loving, delightfully dorky, and bilingual in English and Spanish, providing any guy a well-matched mano-y-mano meetup, in or outside of the ring.
I´m practicing pixel art. And this is the first result, What do you guys think?
I took the design @MerDeKyle7 Did! pic.twitter.com/J6LQpNWhCM
— Gray Wolf (@Wolf61576559) December 6, 2021
I finally did my furry version!!! What do you guys think?#fursuit #furry #anthopomorphic #wolf pic.twitter.com/VPT3bXekS7
— Gray Wolf (@Wolf61576559) November 21, 2021
2 Comments
BuddyinCA
He’s cute! All the best to him in his life & career!
bachy
Now THAT is what I call SEXY.