And the US singing legend chosen to headline Queen’s Jubilee party is…

The UK is gearing up for a four-day, public holiday weekend at the start of June to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s platinum jubilee (70 years on the throne). One of the highlight events will be a concert on Saturday, June 4 in front of Buckingham Palace featuring several big stars.

The full line-up for the concert has now been released. The iconic US singing legend chosen to close the show is Diana Ross. It will be the former Supremes singer’s first UK concert in 15 years.

Ross, 78, took a break from releasing new music after 2006 but bounced back with the album Thank You in 2021.

Ross said in a statement, “I have had the honor of meeting the Queen many times throughout my life, including when I was with my family. Her Majesty has and continues to be such an incredible inspiration to so many across the world and I was absolutely delighted to receive an invitation to perform on such a momentous and historic occasion.”

The concert will kick off with Queen featuring Adam Lambert. On Instagram, singer Lambert posted a poster of the line-up, promising an “unforgettable night … to celebrate some of the most significant moments from The Queen’s seven-decade reign.”

Besides Lambert, another LGBTQ icon will also feature on the bill: Elton John.

The rest of the line-up will include Duran Duran, Alicia Keys, Nile Rodgers, Andrea Bocelli, composer Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow and George Ezra. The recent UK Eurovision entry, Sam Ryder, will also perform.

In addition to the musical performances, there will be appearances from film, TV and sports stars such as Sir David Attenborough, David Beckham, Stephen Fry, and Dame Julie Andrews.

The show will take place in front of a live audience of 22,000. It’s not known which members of the Royal Family will show up. The Queen herself has had to cancel several recent appearances due to ill health. Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are known to be flying to the UK for the Jubilee weekend but it’s unknown which events they will attend.

The concert will be screened live on the BBC in the UK. The BBC confirmed to Queerty that the show will also be shown in the US but has yet to confirm the broadcaster.