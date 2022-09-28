Usher recreates iconic shirtless cover 25 years later and yup, he’s still got it

R&B singer Usher was still a teenager when he posed for the cover of his 1997 album My Way.

Not only did the album sell over seven million copies and launch him to fame, the cover photo for the single “Nice & Slow” also became an instant icon.

To mark the 25th anniversary of the album, the now 43-year-old singer recreated the photo.

Whatever he’s been doing to stay in shape — it’s working:

Who can tell me what I was doin at 7 o'clock on the dot 25 years ago? Makin this classic…#UsherMyWay pic.twitter.com/IBpTy5NfCG — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) September 22, 2022

One commenter summed it up nicely:

You just get better with time 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/4ruYK4j4Od — erin (@erinkdee) September 22, 2022

In addition to defying the principles of aging, Usher has been working on several projects. He’s appeared in films like Burden and Hustlers, judged on The Voice, and is currently performing a residency at The Colosseum in Vegas.

This isn’t the first cover he’s recreated. Earlier this month, he marked the 25th anniversary of “You Make Me Wanna” in a similar fashion: