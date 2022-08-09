wet bottom

Val Demings just made Marco Rubio tinkle in his pants again

The midterms are just three months away and a new poll has just found that Marco Rubio and Val Demings are neck and neck in their race for U.S. Senate in Florida.

The poll was conducted last week by Florida Watch and Progress Florida and shows Sen. Rubio and Rep. Demings are tied–yes, tied–at 45 percent.

This is great news for Demings, who co-sponsored the Equality Act in 2019, and horrible news for Rubio, who recently called a bill to codify same-sex marriage was a “stupid waste of time”, and here’s why: It shows she’s competitive with the two-term incumbent senator in a race that was expected to be an uphill battle for her in a deeply red state.

Not only that, but the poll shows she’s also beating him on the favorability/unfavorability scale. About one-third of respondents, 34 percent, said they couldn’t rate Demings on a favorability scale. Another 36 percent viewed her as favorable, while 30 percent rated her as unfavorable.

As for Rubio, 43 percent of respondents rated him as favorable, compared to 52 percent who rated him as unfavorable. That’s pretty bad. Actually, it’s terrible.

Even worse news for Rubio, Demings is outpacing him when it comes to fundraising. As of June 30, 2022, she’s brought in over $43 million in campaign donations, compared to his $27 million, according to FEC filings.

The congresswoman wasted no time cheering the results on Twitter, writing: “I’m tied with Marco Rubio 45-45. Floridians see him for who he is: a career politician and a weak leader. When Florida needs him, he doesn’t show up. We can win this race.”

While you’re here, re-live that moment when Demings told Jim Jordan to STFU after he tried interrupting her during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on a hate crimes bill last year…

