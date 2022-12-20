Vandals chalk “groomer” outside politician’s home, break inside over support for drag queen story hour

A openly gay city council member has shared the actions of a hateful group of protestors outside his home.
NYC Councilmember Erik Bottcher represents District 3, which covers Hell’s Kitchen, Chelsea and West Village. On Saturday, the Andrew Heiskell Library in Manhattan hosted a drag queen story hour for children. Like similar events in other parts of the country, it attracted a small band of protestors.
Bottcher, 42, attended to show his support and film the protest happening outside.
“Today I witnessed pure hatred and bigotry outside Drag Queen Story Hour at a public library in Chelsea. Inside, I witnessed a loving and peaceful reading of children’s books to kids,” he said in an accompanying caption.
Bottcher later posted another tweet along with a photo from inside the event.
“Reading encourages skills like language and literacy, plus cognitive development and social-emotional growth, too,” Bottcher said. “Thank you to Drag Queen Story Hour for bringing your program to Chelsea!”
Reading encourages skills like language and literacy, plus cognitive development and social-emotional growth, too. Thank you to Drag Queen Story Hour for bringing your program to Chelsea! pic.twitter.com/CiL4GR1F8A
— NYC Council Member Erik Bottcher (@ebottcher) December 17, 2022
His postings drew supportive comments but also a wave of anti-LGBTQ tweets.
Bottcher says the protests are now targeting him personally. First there was graffiti outside his district office.
Today people who call themselves “gays against groomers” vandalized the hallway outside our district office. We will not be cowed. We will not be silenced. We will continue to stand up against hate. pic.twitter.com/WaUEjhWc2Z
— NYC Council Member Erik Bottcher (@ebottcher) December 19, 2022
Two arrests
Last night, he shared that a hardcore minority had scrawled “groomer” and “child predator” on the sidewalk outside his apartment. Even more alarming, two people even gained entry to the building. A superintendent called the police and they were arrested.
“Tonight the Drag Queen Story Hour protesters came to my apartment building and gained entry. My super called the cops and two of them were arrested for trespassing. I’m safe. I’m sorry my neighbors had to see filth these people wrote on the sidewalk. This is pure hate, unmasked. If they think this is going to intimidate us, they’re mistaken. This has only strengthened our resolve. We won’t be cowed.”
“Completely outrageous”
NYC Mayor Eric Adams was among those to express horror at the vandalism and trespassing.
“This is outrageous. Completely outrageous,” Adams tweeted. “Erik, you stand up for our city every single day and these cowardly bigots have no place here. Thank you to the NYPD for your quick work and sending the message that this hate will not go unchallenged.”
NYC Rep. Jerry Nadler also tweeted his outrage.
“I stand with my friend @ebottcher, Drag Queen Story Hour, and the LGBTQ+ community against this disgusting display of hate. Elected officials have a responsibility to condemn this false, dangerous rhetoric that’s being used as a new way to discriminate against the community.”
Donston
It’s very unlikely the people who did this (or most of the people who did this) were “gays”. While, if I’m being real, the queers who would do something like this are typically self-hating, embittered queers who were molested/abused by whoever and still haven’t gotten past that trauma. I can understand not wanting children to teach children the in and outs of queer-dom. But a damn drag queen reading to some kids is not traumatizing or “grooming”. Hell, it’s barely even “queer”. Get some help for your own traumas and insecurities.
Brian
That’s quite a leap. In a world where perhaps 90% of people are heterosexual, why are you assuming that the criminals are not? Most bigots become bigots through their upbringing — mean parents, religions, brainwashing, etc. These are most likely completely straight people committing the crimes.
Kangol2
Did I miss something, Donston? Why do you assume or even suggest the people behind this were “gays”? Given the unrelenting, extreme right-wing rhetoric against drag queen story hours, LGBTQ people, trans people, and so on, and the parallel hate discourse accusing gay people of “grooming,” why wouldn’t the assumption be that the terrorists engaging conducting these acts are probably straight people who’ve been whipped up by hatemongers on FoxNews, Breitbart, etc.? Did Queerty delete prior hate posts on this article or something?
Kangol2
Ah, I see–they’re calling themselves “Gays Against Groomers” but I doubt they are. They sound like Q-Anon types.