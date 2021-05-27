Vanessa Redgrave wants you to know she will not be working with Kevin Spacey

Oscar-winning actress Vanessa Redgrave has announced that–contrary to reports earlier this month–she will not appear in an upcoming film opposite embattled actor Kevin Spacey.

The Hollywood Reporter obtained a statement from Redgrave’s representatives. “Vanessa Redgrave’s name is being included in recent stories relating to the casting of the upcoming film The Man Who Drew God,” it read. “While there have been discussions about the possibility of her joining the cast, she will not appear in the film.”

Announcements for the film–which is being directed by Redgrave’s husband, Franco Nero–initially claimed that Redgrave would appear in the movie, opposite Nero and Spacey. The Man Who Drew God follows a blind artist (played by Nero) falsely accused of child molestation. Spacey will play a detective who investigates the case.

Critics have condemned Spacey’s casting in a film about sexual misconduct, given the actor’s own history. His accusers include actors Mark Ebenhoch, Tony Montana and Roberto Cavazos, Harry Dreyfuss, son of actor Richard Dreyfuss, and Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp. Rapp accused Spacey of trying to rape him at age 14.

Earlier this week, Mark Ebenhoch went public with his ire over Spacey’s casting in the film. The movie will mark Spacey’s first on-screen appearance since 2018 when the allegations of misconduct originally emerged.