Summer sizzles on, and the queer music scene continues to deliver an electrifying array of tracks to keep your playlists fresh. Whether you’re craving euphoric house vibes, sultry synth-pop, or introspective electronic sounds, this collection of new releases proves that your summer soundtrack can exist in the context of all in which you live and what came before you.

Go coconuts for this week’s edition of Bop After Bop…

“BOP!” by Vanessa Williams, Trixie Mattel & LION BABE

A song that could not be more fitting for our “Bop After Bop” column, “BOP!” is Vanessa Williams latest pop drop, with this legendary singer and actress invites us into her own personal fierce and fantastical world. From the ballroom to the streets of London, the song and video is complete with favorite world famous drag superstar, Trixie Mattel as the Mistress of Ceremonies, and the fiery LION BABE, Vanessa’s daughter Jillian Hervey.

“Free” by Calvin Harris, Ellie Goulding

Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding have teamed up once again for their latest single, “Free,” a euphoric anthem drenched in ‘90s house nostalgia. This track pulses with high energy, cascading piano breaks, and warm, glowing synths with Goulding’s ethereal vocals soaring above the tracks infectious production. This blissful, dopamine-fueled escape is a testament to Harris and Goulding’s chemistry and is sure to become the soundtrack to your next summer night out.

“Upstate” by Thomston

New Zealand dreamboy Thomston makes a compelling return with his new single, “UPSTATE.” Blending delicate piano chords with dynamic drum patterns and echoing reverb, Thomston delves into the nuances of long-distance love and infidelity. Though slightly melancholic, its melodic power proves that Thomston understands pop music on a molecular level, crafting a smooth and smoldering indie pop tune.

“I Wanna Be Loved (Just A Little Better)” by Alison Goldfrapp

After the success of her debut solo album, The Love Invention, Alison Goldfrapp returns with a vibrant new solo single, “I Wanna Be Loved (Just A Little Better),” marking the first release on her newly founded label, A.G. Records. The song captures Goldfrapp’s signature style, inviting listeners back to the dance floor, matched with a heavy lean into synth-pop seduction and a pure 80s gleam.

“Back Then” by Tama Gucci

With its glistening, glitchy soundscapes, Tama Gucci’s latest single, “Back Then,” takes listeners on a journey of self-reflection. Featured on his forthcoming debut album, Notes to Self, out August 16, the track is both a tribute to his younger self and a manifesto for the future. The Miami-raised artist has become a staple of NYC’s queer electronic underground, and with this intricate musical offering, Tama Gucci provides a compelling preview of an album that promises to intertwine introspection with dance-floor allure.

“MONEY” by Baby Yors



Baby Yors’ latest single, “MONEY,” from his album AMERICANO, is a satirical take on the pursuit of wealth and its impact on society. With a groovy, tongue-in-cheek cadence, the track highlights the paradox of financial freedom. Set against the backdrop of the glitzy casinos of Las Vegas. Yors humorously critiques America’s obsession with money in this playful yet poignant release, continuing his tradition of pushing musical boundaries while offering sharp commentary on modern life.