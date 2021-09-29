‘Venom’ sequel director teases the film’s big “coming out” scene

Andy Serkis, the actor best known for his turn as Gollum in the Lord of the Rings film series, has teased a new scene from his upcoming directorial effort Venom: Let There Be Carnage. In short, it sounds like a gay old time.

Speaking with Uproxx, Serkis describes a scene where Eddie Brock (played by Tom Hardy), has a “coming out” of sorts, revealing to his friends that he is the host for the sentient Venom symbiote. No doubt the scene will strike a familiar chord with some viewers.

“Tom [Hardy] and Kelly [Marcel, co-writer] were always about Venom coming out and going to a party that was a very sort of an LGBTQIA kind of festival, really, I’d call it, and so this is his coming out party basically,” Serkis said.

“[Venom] says in the movie, ‘We must stop this cruel treatment of aliens,’” Serkis elaborated. “He said, ‘You know, we all live on this ball of rock,’ you know? And so, he inadvertently becomes a kind of…He’s speaking for freedom of the other. This is Venom’s coming-out party.”

Serkis also described the relationship between Eddie and Venom as a “love affair.”

To be clear, neither Eddie Brock nor Venom are queer in the comic book source material. Actor Tom Hardy, however, has teased his own sexual fluidity in the past. In a 2010 interview, he told Now Magazine that he had experimented with sex with men in the past, quipping “I’m an actor for God’s sake.”