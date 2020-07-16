This video of 100+ mask-less protestors shouting in a cramped room will give you a panic attack

We’re guessing the city of Provo, Utah is about to see an uptick in coronavirus cases sometime in the next 14 days.

Roughly 150 people, almost all without masks, crammed into a county commission meeting in Provo to voice their disapproval of Republican Gov. Gary Herbert’s requirement that students returning to school this fall be required to wear masks.

The meeting, held last night, ultimately had to be called off because the crowd refused to comply with physical distancing guidelines or wear face coverings. Some went so far as to rip down tape that had been put up to mark off areas.

After it was postponed, however, two very patient commissioners agreed to stay behind and listen to protestors’ concerns, which ended up lasting for hours.

OMG the Utah County Karens are going to get us all killed. pic.twitter.com/sSsP5yoWDX — ?? 801 ???????? ? (@TheJazzyUte) July 15, 2020

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, many in the crowd wore “Trump 2020” hats and carried American flags. Outside, people waved signs that read “Don’t smother the children” and “Let kids be kids. No masks!”

At one point during the heated meeting, a woman defiantly spit gum into a surgical mask then called it “garbage” and angrily wadded it up in her fist.

“It doesn’t work anyway!” she hollered. “Not for me and not for my kids!”

(For the record, wearing a mask does work in slowing the spread of COVID-19. In fact, the CDC just put out a statement this week calling them “the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread of the virus.”)

Other naysayers called COVID-19 “a hoax” and “a political stunt,” and claimed, without evidence, of course, that requiring students to wear masks would “rewire” their brains and leave their minds “broken.”

Utah has seen a steady uptick in COVID-19 cases over the last several weeks. As of yesterday, the state has reported 30,891 coronavirus cases, 1,913 hospitalizations, and 233 COVID-19 related deaths.

