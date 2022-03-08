Video of Cristiano Ronaldo showering sends thirsty fans into overdrive

Footballer and photo-realistic statue subject Cristiano Ronaldo gave the people what they want, treating over half a million fans to a recent shower performance on Instagram Live.

The star athlete rinsed off and blew a kiss to the camera as 670,000 viewers tuned in. A recording of the stream has been making the rounds on Twitter:

Cristiano Ronaldo casually showering in his boxers on Instagram live and well… what do we think ladies? ? #CristianoRonaldo #ManchesterUnited #ManUnited pic.twitter.com/bWHWj7WGi0 — Gerard (@gwayathat) February 28, 2022

Ronaldo is the most-followed athlete on Instagram in the world, with over 410 million followers.

He’s also no stranger to thirst traps, which may explain the massive numbers:

