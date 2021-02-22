hole patrol

Video of Lindsey Graham demanding someone “Plug this hole!” circulates on Twitter

Lindsey Graham can’t stop talking about holes in the U.S.-Mexican border wall.

For some reason, the antigay senator from South Carolina flew down Arizona over the weekend to monitor construction of the wall and he was absolutely aghast at what he saw.

In a series of angry tweets, Graham criticized the Biden administration for stopping construction on the project. Then he shared several pics and videos of the gaping space and demanded it be taken care of immediately.

“Nothing around here makes any sense unless you plug this hole!” he declared.

“They’re having to use labor-intensive efforts of manpower,” Graham continued. “They’re having people watch and ATVs going up and down. If they would just build these two panels, they could take those resources and apply it somewhere else.”

“Whether you’re Republican, Democrat, vegetarian, libertarian–it makes no sense to build a wall with a hole in it!”

Under the Trump administration, the U.S. built new barriers along a 455-mile stretch of land along the Mexican border, 49 miles of which previously were without any barrier.

Biden paused construction of the wall on January 20, 2021.

