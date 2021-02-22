Video of Lindsey Graham demanding someone “Plug this hole!” circulates on Twitter

Lindsey Graham can’t stop talking about holes in the U.S.-Mexican border wall.

For some reason, the antigay senator from South Carolina flew down Arizona over the weekend to monitor construction of the wall and he was absolutely aghast at what he saw.

In a series of angry tweets, Graham criticized the Biden administration for stopping construction on the project. Then he shared several pics and videos of the gaping space and demanded it be taken care of immediately.

“Nothing around here makes any sense unless you plug this hole!” he declared.

The Biden Administration has apparently decided to stop construction and plugging this hole in the wall. I'm going to make sure the Department of Homeland Security tells us why. pic.twitter.com/umNlhWuEjm — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 20, 2021

This is dumb, even by the standards of the federal government. You won’t believe this…. pic.twitter.com/N7cr3WPdKr — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 19, 2021

“They’re having to use labor-intensive efforts of manpower,” Graham continued. “They’re having people watch and ATVs going up and down. If they would just build these two panels, they could take those resources and apply it somewhere else.”

“Whether you’re Republican, Democrat, vegetarian, libertarian–it makes no sense to build a wall with a hole in it!”

In case anyone missed it, the only reason the hole in the wall exists is the Biden Administration refuses to finish construction. The panels are ready to be put up! — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) February 20, 2021

Under the Trump administration, the U.S. built new barriers along a 455-mile stretch of land along the Mexican border, 49 miles of which previously were without any barrier.

Biden paused construction of the wall on January 20, 2021.

And now, the responses…

You can see Ted Cruz’s vacation from there — Seanternet (@Seanternet) February 19, 2021

Well, you’re the one who’s been promoting the construction for the last 4 years, so ….. — Donald’s Conscience (@ReallyRealDonny) February 19, 2021

What I can’t believe is my senator spending my tax dollars to travel to a state he doesn’t represent, only to gripe about policies he has no authority to change. Your job is to represent your constituents – not smear other politicians. — Jeremy Boiter (@boiterjj) February 19, 2021

Will this wall keep @tedcruz @SenTedCruz from getting to Cancun pic.twitter.com/68HfFH9EyL — Mitzi Sims Porter 🌹 (@All4Our2) February 20, 2021

leave a hole, so you have something to politicize.. standard republicans. You don’t think these contractors had plenty of time to finish it.. why didn’t they prioritize it once the biden admin got in. Fake hole, Fake outrage, manufactured problem. — Mak (@TheJollyRoge) February 20, 2021

The entire wall is useless. Glad you finally get it — Tin Royer (@nicadispatch) February 19, 2021

Oh look, Lindsey found a hole to champion. Again. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) February 20, 2021

How soon before caravans invade South Carolina? — Susan (@redwitch497) February 19, 2021

Trump said he already finished it so we’re all set — Brice (@BloodyBeanGamin) February 20, 2021

You have to admit they are not sending their finest from Mexico! pic.twitter.com/gkZ96oMIEy — double trouble (@ronald_lori) February 20, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.