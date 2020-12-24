This video of Lindsey Graham warning Trump not to pardon his friends hasn’t aged well

Well, this is kinda awkward.

Hours after Donald Trump issued a sewage dump of yuletide pardons for several convicted criminals from within his inner circle, including former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, longtime loyalist Roger Stone, and Jared Kushner’s dad, an old clip of Lindsey Graham saying “it would not play out well” if Trump pardoned his buddies has resurfaced online.

In March 2019, the antigay Senator from South Carolina/presidential lapdog appeared on PBS News Hour, where he told reporters, “If President Trump pardoned anybody in his orbit, it would not play well.”

Now that Trump’s gone and done exactly what the Senator warned against, however, Graham hasn’t made a peep.

Flashback, March 2019: Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told reporters “if President Trump pardoned anybody in his orbit, it would not play well.” pic.twitter.com/8LyqyWJWYE — ChangeAbout (@ChangeAbout1) December 24, 2020

But this isn’t the first time an old clip of Graham, who serves as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has come back to make him look like a total jackass.

One day after Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, he said he would support “any effort to move forward regarding the recent vacancy created by the passing of Justice Ginsburg.”

In light of these two events, I will support President @realDonaldTrump in any effort to move forward regarding the recent vacancy created by the passing of Justice Ginsburg. #3 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) September 19, 2020

Shortly after that, footage from 2016 of Graham saying that, if a Supreme Court vacancy opened up in the months before a presidential election, he wouldn’t hold a confirmation hearing resurfaced.

Remarked Graham, “If there’s a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term, you can say Lindsey Graham said, ‘Let’s let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination.'”

“And you could use my words against me and you’d be absolutely right.”

“I want you to use my words against me. If there’s a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the first term, you can say Lindsey Graham said let’s let the next president, whoever it might be, make that nomination." pic.twitter.com/quD1K5j9pz — Vanita Gupta (@vanitaguptaCR) September 19, 2020

Related: Lindsey Graham appears more delusional than ever in latest TV appearance