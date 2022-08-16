Video of Maluma gyrating in just a towel drives fans into overdrive

Forget the rubber ducky, Maluma appears to be having tons of fun bathing all on his own.

The Colombian singing sensation and thirst trap aficionado recently took some “me time” and marked the occasion the only way a millennial knows how — by sharing it with his Instagram fam. In Maluma’s case, that’s 68.2 million followers.

The star, whose birth name is Juan Luis Londoño Arias, posted a series of photos of himself enjoying his summer. He kicked off the slideshow with a sultry outdoor shower shot that certainly got fans to stop scrolling for a moment.

“Tiempo para Juan Luis,” he wrote in the caption, which translates to “Time for Juan Luis.”

He returned to the app a week later — and after several more showers, we assume — to showcase his preferred drying off method.

It involves listening to his own music and dancing the moisture away, and we’re going to have to give it a try tomorrow morning.

“Quien más se bañó hoy escuchando a Maluma Baby??” he asked his followers: “Who else bathed today listening to Maluma Baby??”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Maluma has shown a little (or a lot of) skin.

Here’s a trip down memory lane:

