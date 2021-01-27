qanon quack

Video shows Marjorie Taylor Greene chasing after Parkland survivor, telling him she has a gun

Newly unearthed video of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene hunting down Parkland school shooting survivor/teen activist David Hogg on the street to berate him about his views on gun control is currently making the rounds on social media, and it’s absolutely stomach-turning.

The disturbing video, which was taken before Greene was elected to Congress, was shared on Twitter by Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter was murdered in the shooting.

@mtgreenee, is this you harassing @davidhogg111 weeks after the Parkland shooting, that my daughter was killed in & he was in?” Guttenberg wrote. “Calling him a coward for ignoring your insanity. I will answer all of your questions in person. Get ready to record again.”

In the video, Greene can be seen stalking Hogg, who was just 18 at the time, on the street and demanding to know, “Why are you supporting red-flag gun laws that attack our Second Amendment rights?” Then she accuses him of using kids “as a barrier” and tells him she has a concealed carry permit and carries a gun with her “for protection.” Then she falsely accuses him of being “paid” by George Soros.

The Parkland shooting happened on Valentine’s Day in 2018. Seventeen people, including 14 students, were killed. Greene has long been a denier of the tragedy, agreeing with conspiracy theorists who say it was some sort of inside job.

Last week, Media Matters for America shared an old Facebook post Greene wrote in 2018, sharing an article about the monthly pension given to the school resource deputy who failed to enter the school during the shooting, calling it “a pay off to keep his mouth shut since it was a false flag planned shooting.”

Since the video of Greene harassing Hogg resurfaced on Twitter, it has racked up millions of views and renewed calls for her to resign.

