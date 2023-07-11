Video shows Ricky Martin enjoying single life after announcing divorce from Jwan Yosef

They say life is better on a boat … and Ricky Martin appears to agree.

Just days after announcing he and husband Jwan Yosef were ending their marriage after six years, the pop superstar escaped from the former couple’s Los Angeles home to the lavish environs of the French Riviera.

Martin shared a video enjoying his best life while soaking up the sun on a yacht in the Mediterranean Sea.

Flaunting his ripped physique, the 51-year-old clung to the side of the vessel while flanked by his adorable 14-year-old twin sons, Matteo and Valentino.

Watch Ricky livin’ la vida loca on the high seas:

He captioned the effervescent clip, “Bonding time w the twins, before the show tonight.”

The former Menudo star’s European adventure isn’t all pleasure as he’s also set kicking off a string of shows accompanied by symphonic orchestras.

Martin is set to perform all his hits alongside the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra at the famed Salle des Étoiles in Monaco on Tuesday evening. French composer Yvan Cassar will conduct 45 classical musicians as the Puerto Rican singer belts out renditions of “She Bangs”, “Maria,” “The Cup of Life,” “Shake Your Bon Bon,” and, of course, “Livin’ La Vida Loca.”

Martin’s Symphonic tour will continue later this month in Spain and Albania, before heading to Mexico in September.

The Grammy winner is keeping busy since setting off alarms around the world with the news of the demise of his marriage to his Syrian-Swedish artist husband last week.

In a joint statement shared on July 6th, Martin and Yosef said they “decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for our children – preserving and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all of these wonderful years.”

The duo met in 2015 and became engaged a year later. In January 2018, Martin disclosed they had married in a secret ceremony.

The former couple share two children: daughter Lucia, 4, and son Renn, 3. Martin welcomed Matteo and Valentino prior to meeting Yosef and will continue to raise them as a single parent.

According to court documents obtained by People, Martin is seeking joint physical and legal custody of Lucia and Renn and intends to pay Yosef spousal support and his legal fees.

During an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2018, Martin said they had been a prenuptial agreement, but the divorce petition notes the pair have “yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party.”

While the divorce petition also cites “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind the split, some outlets are claiming a third party is involved with the break-up.

Whatever the case may be, Martin and Yosef’s divorce looks to be amicable as they finished their joint statement by saying, “We are united in nurturing this new chapter of our lives.”

It’s been a tough week in queer love as two other gay couples have also revealed they are parting ways after 6 years together. Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winner Billy Porter and husband Adam Smith announced they are divorcing, as did TikTok stars Nicky Champa and Pierre Boo.

Be warned, Gay Wrath Month is in full swing.