Vile woman coughs on couple for asking her to wear a mask at a grocery store

A woman got into a shouting match and coughed on a couple outside of a grocery story in Whitefish, Montana after they confronted her about not wearing a mask.
The disturbing incident happened in the parking lot of a Super 1 grocery store over the weekend.
In video captured by the couple, the woman, dressed in an orange shirt, red fingerless gloves, and silver tennis shoes, can be heard shouting, “Is this your car or don’t you have the balls to tell me?”
She then charges at the couple while filming with her own cell phone, ignoring their pleas for her to stay away. She gets right up in their faces and violently coughs while hollering obscenities.
“You’re going to jail ma’am,” the man says.
To which the irate woman replies, “You don’t go to jail for not wearing a mask, you moron!”
“You just coughed in my wife’s face,” the man says.
In April, Forbes reported that coronavirus is considered a “biological agent” in the United States, meaning people who deliberately cough on others to spread infection could potentially be charged with terrorism.
Watch.
WATCH: A woman coughs on a man after allegedly being asked to wear a mask and keep social distance inside a Whitefish grocery store. The man tells us things escalated once they got outside. pic.twitter.com/eakteFeyXF
— NBC Montana (@NBCMontana) July 19, 2020
7 Comments
Cam
They should hand out Mace with masks. Running at a person like that looks threatening. A little mace would do wonders to stop that.
Hopefully the police do their jobs and haul this woman in.
dhmonarch89
should have punched the bitch in the face.
Heywood Jablowme
Steve Bullock for Senate from Montana! Dump Trump and ALL Republicans!
ThinkPlease
I think we call this “assault” when you’re threatening somebody with a deadly disease. Arrest her and see how she does after a few days in the pokey.
WSnyder
A couple of ‘If’s’ here, but wouldn’t you love to see Body Cam footage of the FBI showing up at her door and arresting her for Terrorism charges?
I’d give a 30% chance she’d try to shut the door, 30% chance she’d resist arrest, 15% chance she’d try to slap an agent and 25% chance she’d start bawling.
Mister P
What a horrible POS.
Let’s go back to straight guys baiting us.
cuteguy
Just your typical MAGA trash. This is not even political but Drump and Faux news initially called this pandemic a hoax. This is the result