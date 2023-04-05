VINCINT’s hot new track just got even hotter with a sexy video featuring all of our favorite crushes

Image Credit: “Romance” music video by VINCINT

It’s VINCINT’s birthday, and yet he’s the one giving us a gift?

Today, the stunning pop sensation has dropped the visuals for his latest single, “Romance,” and it’s an eyeful in the best way, featuring appearances from some of today’s hottest queer stars (and we do mean hot).

We’ve had the fire track on repeat since back in February—especially after he performed it live at our 2023 Queerties Awards—and the video is the perfect compliment to this sexy, thumping club anthem.

Take a look for yourself:

“Romance” feels right at home blasting from the speakers of a queer nightclub bathed in pink, purple, and blue lights—that’s where Vincint and his friends (more on them in a minute) show up for a fun night out. Truly, if we could step into a music video and live out that fantasy, we would.

Speaking of fantasies, we watch as the singer spies a cutie from across the room and moves in close, only to snap back to reality, realizing his crush is actually making out with someone else. Thankfully, he’s surrounded by besties there to ensure the night’s not a bust.

“Whenever I’m out it’s usually a sexually charged gay space and looks like some parts of the video,” VINCINT tells Paper. “But I wanted to create a space that my mind sees or would like to see more of when I’m out with my girls—a room filled with colorful beautiful Black and Brown bodies dancing and being uninhibited.”

As for the girls in question, well the “Romance” video really is a Who’s Who of hot queer talent. Let’s do a quick roll call of familiar faces you’ll spot:

Model and style icon Titus Fauntleroy plays VINCINT’s video vixen crush.

Keep an eye out for Hacks and Queer As Folk hottie Johnny Sibilly.

Author, activist, and Big Mouth star Brandon Kyle Goodman makes an appearance.

Drag Race royalty and Kerri Kares host Kerri Colby plays one gorgeous “door girl.”

The Flight Attendant breakout Griffin Matthews features as another of VINCINT’s friends.

Fellow vocalist Mario Jose can also be seen kiki-ing with the girls.

And, if you look closely in the crowd, you might even see Olympian Gus Kenworthy, as well as many more eye-catching hunks.

Even the video’s director, the prolific and talented Jake Wilson (who’s been behind visuals for Saucy Santana’s “Booty,” Cher‘s “SOS” cover, and more) is a looker.

Phew, it was a hot night at the club when they filmed this one, for sure.

And, stay tuned, because VINCINT says “Romance” is just a first taste of their new era, so get ready for more bops to come!