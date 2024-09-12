If you watched the presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump this week, you probably noticed a tall drink of water — and it wasn’t a beverage on the podium.
Of course, we’re talking about ABC World News Tonight anchor David Muir, who served as moderator alongside Linsey Davis.
The 50-year-old journalist provided brief moments of
handsomeness solace during an otherwise stressful 90 minutes, offering factual corrections to Trump’s ramblings between debonair stares.
Naturally, the viral thirst was immediate, followed by one question: “Where can we see David Muir shirtless?”
Hey, at least we’re consistent!
It looked like we had finally struck gold when this pic of a hairy-chested Muir, reporting live from New Orleans of all places, hit the internet.
However, other cyber sleuths quickly pointed out the image was fake because we can’t have nice things. 😢
Don’t worry — we’ve included the original and the fake below for, uh, posterity’s sake.
It’s OK. We all wanted it to be real.
Still, the story gets funnier. The thirst was so real that the dupe was widely circulated, prompting fact-checking site Snopes to write an article clearing the air.
Apparently, the fake pic was part of a clickbait advertisement from InvestmentGuru.com, which promised to show some skin in a misleading article titled “[Photos] At 47, David Muir Reveals His Partner.”
According to Snopes, the story also “made no mention of Muir ‘revealing his partner.'” This makes sense, considering the anchor has kept his personal life under wraps for the entirety of his career.
Sigh!
Nevertheless, relegating Muir to just a piece of meat would be a disservice to his storied career in the field.
Throughout his tenure on ABC World News Tonight and 20/20, he has won multiple Emmy and Edward R. Murrow awards for his reporting.
Aside from premier sitdowns with U.S. presidents, Muir was also the first reporter to interview Ukraine president Volodymyr Zellenskyy at the start of the country’s counter-offensive attack against Russia and after their invasion.
And famously, according to ABC News, he was the one who got Hillary Clinton to apologize for all those private emails.
Welp, there you have it!
As of this writing, there are no known public images of David Muir shirtless, but we’ll keep dreaming.
Thankfully, though, we can see him behind the desk on ABC News every night… while trying to focus on what he’s actually saying.
Below, some of the funniest and thirstiest reactions to David Muir on social media.
One Comment*
-
Rambeaux
I thought that it was known a few years ago that he had a male partner.
Maybe I am thinking of someone else.