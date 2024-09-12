If you watched the presidential debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump this week, you probably noticed a tall drink of water — and it wasn’t a beverage on the podium.

Of course, we’re talking about ABC World News Tonight anchor David Muir, who served as moderator alongside Linsey Davis.

The 50-year-old journalist provided brief moments of handsomeness solace during an otherwise stressful 90 minutes, offering factual corrections to Trump’s ramblings between debonair stares.

Apparently, Gay Twitter X™ doesn’t watch cable news because the existence of this highly visible reporter (who received the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism earlier this year) was news to many people.

Naturally, the viral thirst was immediate, followed by one question: “Where can we see David Muir shirtless?”

Hey, at least we’re consistent!

Is this a safe space pic.twitter.com/DAUXvUw0Hu — Harry Hill (@veryharryhill) September 11, 2024

david muir you look so beautiful when you live fact check — matt (@mattxiv) September 11, 2024

thank god that’s over now we google david muir shirtless pic.twitter.com/1FcX6dkurw — luis (@folxIore) September 11, 2024

It looked like we had finally struck gold when this pic of a hairy-chested Muir, reporting live from New Orleans of all places, hit the internet.

However, other cyber sleuths quickly pointed out the image was fake because we can’t have nice things. 😢

Don’t worry — we’ve included the original and the fake below for, uh, posterity’s sake.

Image Credit: Snopes

Image Credit: Snopes

It’s OK. We all wanted it to be real.

Still, the story gets funnier. The thirst was so real that the dupe was widely circulated, prompting fact-checking site Snopes to write an article clearing the air.

Apparently, the fake pic was part of a clickbait advertisement from InvestmentGuru.com, which promised to show some skin in a misleading article titled “[Photos] At 47, David Muir Reveals His Partner.”

According to Snopes, the story also “made no mention of Muir ‘revealing his partner.'” This makes sense, considering the anchor has kept his personal life under wraps for the entirety of his career.

Sigh!

there’s something kinda funny about gays just discovering David Muir in *checks notes* the year 2024… like do you ever turn on the news? pic.twitter.com/Y3dosWVr4p — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) September 11, 2024

Nevertheless, relegating Muir to just a piece of meat would be a disservice to his storied career in the field.

Throughout his tenure on ABC World News Tonight and 20/20, he has won multiple Emmy and Edward R. Murrow awards for his reporting.

Aside from premier sitdowns with U.S. presidents, Muir was also the first reporter to interview Ukraine president Volodymyr Zellenskyy at the start of the country’s counter-offensive attack against Russia and after their invasion.

And famously, according to ABC News, he was the one who got Hillary Clinton to apologize for all those private emails.

david muir is brat pic.twitter.com/IukFkJ8QgK — meg is finally clean (@swiftlabyrinths) September 11, 2024

Welp, there you have it!

As of this writing, there are no known public images of David Muir shirtless, but we’ll keep dreaming.

Thankfully, though, we can see him behind the desk on ABC News every night… while trying to focus on what he’s actually saying.

Below, some of the funniest and thirstiest reactions to David Muir on social media.

now is a good time to say that I see David

Muir at the gym and he is even hotter in person — Kevin Maisto ?? (@kevinmaisto) September 11, 2024

looks like a lot of fellow gays are just discovering DAVID MUIR (50!) aka "David Tyler Muir" IYKYK I'm a fan since he was doing overnight shift at ABC World News Now. Always been cute, hot, sexy…smart AND a nice guy. pic.twitter.com/n9O8VISQd6 — Love L.A.- 99% ?? (@loveandhatela) September 11, 2024

david muir is even more daddy after last night pic.twitter.com/rBE6ZzKDif — Matt ?? (@mattlonestar) September 11, 2024

david muir is so damn fine he can moderate me any day pic.twitter.com/1YCYQE0xHF — carlos (@svlmonskinrolls) September 11, 2024

I remember in a college course, a professor was trying to pull up a video on YouTube on her personal account and a recommended video was something along the lines of "David Muir shirtless at beach" and she just kept giggling like a schoolgirl asking why that was on the screen https://t.co/UvoAy7vxci — Goddamn Fish™ (@NewGDFish) September 11, 2024

if that person from Tik tok asks to see what my last search on safari was y’all are gonna see “David Muir being sexy” and I won’t even be ashamed — heather (@heatherlegit16) September 11, 2024

Fuck the debate, David Muir is fine as fuck pic.twitter.com/bXXBCCpmlw — ???? ?? is excited for Tayariana (@dxydrcamin) September 11, 2024